‘American Horror Story’ welcomes a new star to ‘Freak Show’

In what's becoming a PaleyFest tradition, “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy had a casting surprise for the audience. Another top drawer talent will be joining the show. “The Shield” star Michael Chiklis will be playing a role in the “freak show” themed fourth season, which takes place in Florida in the 1950s.

Murphy also revealed that Chiklis will be playing the father of returning actor Evan Peters' character, and will be the ex-husband of Kathy Bates' character as well. “This also marks his return to FX,” Murphy added, referencing Chiklis' Emmy-winning role as Vic Mackey on “The Shield.”

Chiklis took the stage to gush over his co-stars (Murphy confirmed that everyone present on the panel — Angela Bassett, Denis O'Hare, Emma Roberts, Peters, Frances Conroy, Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, Jamie Brewer and Sarah Paulson — would be back “in some capacity” for “Freak Show”) and talk about his excitement over his new gig.

“I said to him, 'I'm terrified and I'm going to do it,'” Chiklis said of his talk with Murphy about the role. “My heart was pounding… It is a freak show.”

