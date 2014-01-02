‘American Hustle,’ ‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ earn PGA nods

The Producers Guild of America announced the 10 nominees for theatrical picture and animated picture categories today for the upcoming 25th PGA Awards and familiar names such as “American Hustle,” “Gravity,” “12 Years A Slave,” “The Croods” and “Frozen” made the cut. Surprisingly, the Coen Bros’ and Scott Rudin produced “Inside Llewyn Davis” and The Weinstein Company’s “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” was snubbed from the 10 motion picture honorees.
Here is a quick rundown of the newly announced categories.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
“American Hustle“ (Columbia Pictures)
Producers: Megan Ellison, Jon Gordon, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle
“Blue Jasmine“ (Sony Pictures Classics)
Producers: Letty Aronson, Stephen Tenenbaum
“Captain Phillips“ (Columbia Pictures)
Producers: Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, Scott Rudin
“Dallas Buyers Club“ (Focus Features)
Producers: Robbie Brenner, Rachel Winter
“Gravity“ (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producers: Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman
“Her“ (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producers: Megan Ellison, Spike Jonze, Vincent Landay
“Nebraska“ (Paramount Pictures)
Producers: Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa
“Saving Mr. Banks“ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Producers: Ian Collie, Alison Owen, Philip Steuer
“12 Years a Slave“ (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Anthony Katagas, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen, Brad Pitt & Dede Gardner
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Paramount Pictures)
Producers: Riza Aziz, Emma Koskoff, Joey McFarland
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
“The Croods“ (DreamWorks Animation)
Producers: Kristine Belson, Jane Hartwell
“Despicable Me 2“ (Universal Pictures)
Producers: Janet Healy, Chris Meledandri
“Epic“ (Twentieth Century Fox)
Producers: Jerry Davis, Lori Forte
“Frozen“ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Producer: Peter Del Vecho
“Monsters University“ (Pixar Animation)
Producer: Kori Rae
Additionally, while the PGA announced most of this year’s television nominees in December, the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television was saved for this morning. The nominees are:
“American Horror Story: Asylum“ (FX)
Producers: Brad Buecker, Dante Di Loreto, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy, Chip Vucelich
“Behind the Candelabra“ (HBO)
Producers: Susan Ekins, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Polaire, Jerry Weintraub
“Killing Kennedy“ (National Geographic Channel)
Producers: Mary Lisio, Larry Rapaport, Ridley Scott, Teri Weinberg, David W. Zucker
“Phil Spector“ (HBO)
Producers: Michael Hausman, Barry Levinson
“Top of the Lake“ (Sundance Channel)
Producers: Philippa Campbell, Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman
The nominees for the documentary category were revealed in November.
The 25th Annual PGA Awards will be announced on Jan. 19th.
Kris, I see credited producers Scorsese and DiCaprio aren’t listed as nominees for The Wolf of Wall Street. Any idea why?
Yeah, intrigued
There are like six producers of Wolf. My guess is that they wanted to limit the number of recipients for the Motion Picture category.
Even so, 12 Years a Slave has FIVE nominees, so i can’t imagine they were too concerned with limiting
But 12 Years had actually 7 producers, so it makes sense for them to limit their selection as well. My other guess is that they limit their selection of all the nominees to however they sees fit. Kinda stupid if you ask me.
No Llewyn is a shame. DBC, ugh. Not a bad film, but.
I can’t figure out why it’s generating BP heat, especially in a year this strong. The editing seemed so choppy at points.
Thrilled for Blue Jasmine, though.
If choppy editing were enough to dethrone a movie, “12 Years a Slave” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” wouldn’t be in the conversation either. “Dallas” is a very strong movie with amazing performances.
I think this is especially good news for Blue Jasmine and Saving Mr. Banks, which aren’t obvious “producers” films, and need some energy to be taken seriously in the Best Picture race. Dallas Buyers Club now has two nominations from major guilds. I’m a little skeptical of its Best Picture chances, but I’ve been surprised by both of these nominations. Her is now a borderline top tier contender. Its current position would be more intriguing if this were a year of five; might it get in?
12 Years, Gravity, and Hustle are the obvious top three, and Nebraska makes four. Payne is probably good for a nomination. Captain Philips and Wolf of Wall Street seem like films that might appeal to this group under any circumstance so it’s hard to say if they get a boost. Even still, any energy can’t hurt, and while I don’t think either film would make the cut in a year of five, both are strong possibilities at the lower end of the ballot.
If we assume there will be nine again this year, the PGA list could be close. Let’s say that Blue Jasmine misses and that Inside Llewyn Davis makes the cut. What falls out? My instinct says Dallas Buyers Club, but after SAG and the PGA, I’m not so sure.
“Saving Mr. Banks” is not a producer’s film? It certainly ain’t a director’s one…
So nice to see Blue Jasmine represented. Hate seeing the movie relegated to it just being about Cate Blanchett’s obviously pitch-perfect performance. The craft of the movie is pretty impeccable so glad to see it mentioned anywhere.
Blue Jasmine!!!
I’m really excited for Her. All nomination recognition it can muster this season is a plus.
Having secured nominations at the Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice, and the PGA – not to mention the myriad number of regional critics’ awards – I think that it will be a big surprise if Her ends up being snubbed for Oscar. I know that the widespread fear is that it’s not really the kind of movie that the Academy likes to honor, and that older voters won’t “get” the film. That’s a real concern. Having said that, what a film really needs beyond anything else under the new nomination format is a passionate core of supporters who will rank the film high on their ballots (better to be truly loved by a smaller number of voters that merely liked by many). Based on everything we’ve seen, I think that Her has that support. But I guess we’ll see.
Big boost for Dallas Buyers Club and Blue Jasmine. I think that the former is a serious threat for a nomination at this stage (again, passionate support from a smaller number can go a long way). The latter is a longer shot, but they love Woody Allen, so who knows. Big blow for The Butler – I’ve had it in my predictions forever, but I think that I might have to take it out – seems like that high level support isn’t quite there. l I still think that Inside Llewyn Davis will make it in, but it’s less of a sure thing now.
“Blue Jasmine” is #2 on my list for the 2013 (albeit with several films still to be seen), so I’m glad it’s getting a bit more recognition. Gives me hope that it might squeak in.
“Captain Phillips”, too, seemed to be fading in buzz for a while, but has been getting a boost.
Really, Capt. Phillips is everywhere. Popping up with critics. Box Office. Globes. BFCA. Now PGA. Seems strong right now.
I now see BP list as:
12YAS
Gravity
American Hustle
Capt. Phillips
Nebraska
Dallas Buyers Club – surprising so far, ugh
Wolf of Wall Street – not a slam dunk, though
Saving Mr. Banks – hanging on? Or strong?
Inside Llewyn Davis – hopefully
If there is 9.
And yet, seeing those 9 without a Her, Butler, Blue Jasmine, or Philomena sounds … just, wrong. No?
Whether or not we love those 4 films, in any other weaker year, one would think they’d be shoe-ins.
Strong Year.
From the Oxford Dictionary: (snubs, snubbing, snubbed)
rebuff, ignore, or spurn disdainfully
So, unless Gregory Ellwood can show that a whole lot producers spurned or rebuffed INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS & THE BUTLER with outright DISDAIN, he is using the word incorrectly.
Those films didn’t get enough votes to make the Top 10. They got out-voted or over-looked, not “snubbed”.
Won’t it be nice to see both Rachel Winter (producer on Dallas Buyers Club) and Terrence Winter (writer of The Wolf of Wall Street) both nominated?
I really have a hard time understanding how anyone can think “Saving Mr. Banks,” is a better film than “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Maybe it is professional jealousy. The Coens continue to astonish with every single film. Each seems better than the last. “Banks” is pure corn. How can this happen?
I found both Banks and Llewyn to be WONDERFUL and for totally different reasons.
This is great news for Saving Mr Banks, which had a very tough December – esp. with the SAG and GG noms, which it needed. PGA, along with surging box office and great WOM from the general public, may help it get back in the thick of things. I think a nom for Hanks is long-gone, however, and the best it can do at this point is Picture, Actress, Score and Production Design.
Interesting, score? You don’t think it’ll lose points for such heavy sampling of Mary Poppins?
It certainly does borrow from MP, but the composer IS Thomas Newman, a great composer who the music branch loves to nominate. I wouldn’t be surprised if he snuck in.
No “The Wind Rises” in animation!!???