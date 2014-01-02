‘American Hustle,’ ‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ earn PGA nods

The Producers Guild of America announced the 10 nominees for theatrical picture and animated picture categories today for the upcoming 25th PGA Awards and familiar names such as “American Hustle,” “Gravity,” “12 Years A Slave,” “The Croods” and “Frozen” made the cut. Surprisingly, the Coen Bros’ and Scott Rudin produced “Inside Llewyn Davis” and The Weinstein Company’s “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” was snubbed from the 10 motion picture honorees.

Here is a quick rundown of the newly announced categories.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“American Hustle“ (Columbia Pictures)

Producers: Megan Ellison, Jon Gordon, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle

“Blue Jasmine“ (Sony Pictures Classics)

Producers: Letty Aronson, Stephen Tenenbaum

“Captain Phillips“ (Columbia Pictures)

Producers: Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, Scott Rudin

“Dallas Buyers Club“ (Focus Features)

Producers: Robbie Brenner, Rachel Winter

“Gravity“ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Producers: Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman

“Her“ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Producers: Megan Ellison, Spike Jonze, Vincent Landay

“Nebraska“ (Paramount Pictures)

Producers: Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa

“Saving Mr. Banks“ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Producers: Ian Collie, Alison Owen, Philip Steuer

“12 Years a Slave“ (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Producers: Anthony Katagas, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen, Brad Pitt & Dede Gardner

“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Paramount Pictures)

Producers: Riza Aziz, Emma Koskoff, Joey McFarland

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Croods“ (DreamWorks Animation)

Producers: Kristine Belson, Jane Hartwell

“Despicable Me 2“ (Universal Pictures)

Producers: Janet Healy, Chris Meledandri

“Epic“ (Twentieth Century Fox)

Producers: Jerry Davis, Lori Forte

“Frozen“ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

“Monsters University“ (Pixar Animation)

Producer: Kori Rae

Additionally, while the PGA announced most of this year’s television nominees in December, the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television was saved for this morning. The nominees are:

“American Horror Story: Asylum“ (FX)

Producers: Brad Buecker, Dante Di Loreto, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy, Chip Vucelich

“Behind the Candelabra“ (HBO)

Producers: Susan Ekins, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Polaire, Jerry Weintraub

“Killing Kennedy“ (National Geographic Channel)

Producers: Mary Lisio, Larry Rapaport, Ridley Scott, Teri Weinberg, David W. Zucker

“Phil Spector“ (HBO)

Producers: Michael Hausman, Barry Levinson

“Top of the Lake“ (Sundance Channel)

Producers: Philippa Campbell, Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman

The nominees for the documentary category were revealed in November.

The 25th Annual PGA Awards will be announced on Jan. 19th.