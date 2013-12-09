‘American Hustle,’ ‘Short Term 12’ lead Detroit critics nominations

The Detroit Film Critics Society has announced nominations for 2013, and it’s not “12 Years a Slave” or “Her” or “Gravity” dominating the list, but indie “Short Term 12” and NYFCC winner “American Hustle,” with five nods apiece. That’s a nice change of pace. “The Wolf of Wall Street” finally shows up in a regional critics list, and it warms my heart to see Matthew McConaughey finally land some precursor recognition for “Mud” (in a truly colorful Best Supporting Actor line-up). Check out the full list below, and keep track of all the goings-on at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Before Midnight”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

Stanley Tucci, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Before Midnight”

“Her”

“Short Term 12”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“The Square”

“Stories We Tell”

“The Unknown Known”

Best Ensemble

“American Hustle”

“August: Osage County”

“Blue Jasmine”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Breakthrough

Lake Bell, “In a World…” (Director, Screenplay, Actress)

Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station” (Director, Screenplay)

Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12” (Director, Screenplay)

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station” (Actor)

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12” (Actress)