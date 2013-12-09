‘American Hustle,’ ‘Short Term 12’ lead Detroit critics nominations

The Detroit Film Critics Society has announced nominations for 2013, and it’s not “12 Years a Slave” or “Her” or “Gravity” dominating the list, but indie “Short Term 12” and NYFCC winner “American Hustle,” with five nods apiece. That’s a nice change of pace. “The Wolf of Wall Street” finally shows up in a regional critics list, and it warms my heart to see Matthew McConaughey finally land some precursor recognition for “Mud” (in a truly colorful Best Supporting Actor line-up). Check out the full list below, and keep track of all the goings-on at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Before Midnight”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Short Term 12”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Spike Jonze, “Her”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost
Best Actress
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”
Stanley Tucci, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Best Supporting Actress
Scarlett Johansson, “Her”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Before Midnight”
“Her”
“Short Term 12”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“Blackfish”
“The Square”
“Stories We Tell”
“The Unknown Known”
Best Ensemble
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Blue Jasmine”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Breakthrough
Lake Bell, “In a World…” (Director, Screenplay, Actress)
Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station” (Director, Screenplay)
Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12” (Director, Screenplay)
Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station” (Actor)
Brie Larson, “Short Term 12” (Actress)
Always good to see some recognition for Before Midnight. By the way, you linked to last year’s Circuit.
Also great to see Tucci making a list. He should be added to the Contenders options. He is AWESOME in Catching Fire.
Both fixed.
Stanley Tucci for Hunger Games: Catching Fire???
I like the nomination, but who the hell?
*how the hell? is what I meant to say.
because it’s a great performance…
That it is. I am not denying it. It’s just a bizarre inclusion considering how lots of other men who had higher chances of getting in.
The smaller the voting group, the higher the likelihood of quirky nominees.
I don’t understand how it’s so unlikely. We’re not talking about Twilight.
I could understand if it was for the first HG, but in this second one Tucci barely does anything, I doubt he has more than 4 or 5 minutes of screen time, so it’s just bizarre.
Still, I just think that over the likes of Bradley Cooper, Daniel Bruhl, Will Forte, James Franco, James Gandolfini and others that they chose Stanley Tucci. I praise them for them going their own way.
Not seen Hustle yet but he tops those other performances.