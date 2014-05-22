Behold: the greatest “American Idol” clip of all time. Watch as this season's frontrunners Caleb Johnson and Jena Irene Asciutto turn into freakish ghouls with the help of a ridiculous lip-reading. It took exactly nine seconds before I was crying.
‘American Idol’ Bad Lip-Reading is Priceless
Louis VIrtel 05.22.14 4 years ago
