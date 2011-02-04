‘American Idol’ celebrates 10 years with ‘The Hits’ compilation

02.04.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

It”s hard to believe, but the we”ve had ten years of American Idol now in the U.S.; to celebrate, 19 Recordings/RCA is releasing a greatest hits set of “signature songs” from its winners and finalists.

Chart-topping artists like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry all made the cut. Some songs included were performed on the show, during competition – like Taylor Hicks” “Takin” It to the Street” – while others, like Adam Lambert”s “Whataya Want From Me” were culled from sets released post-“Idol.”

There also may be some omissions that will rattles some AI fans, like the lack of David Archuleta, Bo Bice and Crystal Bowersox. But just because this is the first set of hits doesn”t mean it”ll be the last…

“American Idol 10th Anniversary – The Hits” will drop on March 15.

Season 10 of the FOX show premiered on Jan. 19 this year.

Here is the tracklist for “American Idol 10th Anniversary – The Hits”:

1. Kelly Clarkson – “Since U Been Gone”
2. Ruben Studdard – “Superstar”
3. Clay Aiken – “Invisible”
4. Fantasia – “When I See U”
5. Carrie Underwood – “Before He Cheats”
6. Taylor Hicks – “Takin” It To The Streets”
7. Daughtry – “Home”
8. Jordin Sparks (duet with Chris Brown) – “No Air”
9. David Cook – “Light On”
10. Kris Allen – “Live Like We”re Dying”
11. Adam Lambert – “Whataya Want From Me”
12. Lee DeWyze – “Sweet Serendipity”

TAGSADAM LAMBERTAMERICAN IDOLamerican idol 10th anniversaryCARRIE UNDERWOODClay aikenDaughtryDavid CookFantasiaJordin Sparkskelly clarksonKRIS ALLENLEE DEWYZERuben StuddardTAYLOR HICKSthe hits

