‘American Idol’ eliminates seven tour dates and reshuffles others

07.08.10 8 years ago

 “American Idol” has chopped seven dates off its summer tour and moved around shows in several cities to accommodate the changes.

In a summer full of cancellations of dates (Lilith Fair, Jonas Bros., Country Throwdown) and tours (Christina Aguilera, Limp Bizkit), “AI” is the latest casualty.

Now off the slate are stops in Omaha, Neb., Kansas City, Mo.; Toronto, Buffalo, N.Y.; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Cleveland.  Shows in many other cities were shifted and the outing will now close Sept. 14 in Pittsburgh, instead of Sept. 16 in Portland, Maine.

Tour promoter Live Nation gave no reason for the cancellations, although poor ticket sales are a good guess: Season nine was widely considered the worst season in terms of break out stars and excitement .

Additionally, viewership dropped for the show, although 24.2 million viewers watched the finale that pitted frontrunner Crystal Bowersox against winner Lee DeWyze.

 

