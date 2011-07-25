‘American Idol’ Haley Reinhart signs to Interscope

Haley Reinhart has signed with Interscope.

The 20-year old belter is the fourth “American Idol” contestant from Season 10 to ink a label deal, according to various reports. Her season mate, Pia Toscano, is also on Interscope and released her first single, “This Time,” earlier this month.

As “AI” watchers know, “American Idol” mentor Jimmy Iovine, who joined the show this year, is chairman of Interscope/Geffen/A&M.

For those keeping count, winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina both signed with Mercury Nashville. McCreery”s first single, “I Love You This Big,” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Alaina”s first single, “Like My Mother Does,” maxed out at No. 43 on the same chart.

Mercury Nashville and Interscope are divisions of Universal Music Group. Starting with this season, UMG took over from Sony Music as “American Idol”s” label partner. UMG has first right of refusal on the finalists.