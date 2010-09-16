‘American Idol’ judging announcement coming next week

After months of speculation, FOX will formally announce the next “American Idol” judging panel at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The “Idol” judging reveal will take place at Los Angeles’ Forum with host Ryan Seacrest on-hand for the reveal.

FOX’s press release very clearly says that the judges’ panel will be “confirmed,” making it relatively easy to extrapolate that the anti-climactic news will be that Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler will take seats next to Randy Jackson for the hit talent show’s 10th season. Lopez and Tyler have been linked to the “Idol” gigs since July.

As fans of the show already know, Simon Cowell’s long-coming departure has been followed by press releases saying farewell first to Ellen DeGeneres and then to Kara DioGuardi.

With the show beginning judged auditions later this month, the need for “American Idol” to have judges was becoming rather urgent, so Wednesday will at least put those concerns to rest.

There has been speculation that the Wednesday announcement will also include possible format changes and additional talent overhauls, but that remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HitFix for full coverage of the “Idol” announcement next week.