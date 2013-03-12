‘American Idol’ Season 12 Finalists Interviews

03.13.13 5 years ago
The annual “American Idol” Finalists party is one of my favorite red carpet events to cover. It’s simultaneously wildly chaotic and yet efficient, as publicists take great pains to make sure reporters get a few minutes with each of the singers. And, let’s be honest, you don’t need a 30-minute sit-down with each of these kids. It’s just a good chance to get in a few key questions like…
What’s up with Burnell Taylor and his “conducting” gestures?
And… Since Paul Jolley is the only contestant capable of continuing the “Idol” White Boy With Guitar winning streak… Can Paul actually play the guitar? 
And… What’s Devin Velez’s mother gonna do the first time one of the judges criticize him?
Click through the interview gallery — they’re all very brief — for these answers and more! It’ll make you just a bit more in-touch with the Top 10 when they perform on Wednesday (March 13) night.

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLAmerican Idol Season 12Angela MillerBurnell TaylorCandice GloverCurtis Finch JrDevin Velezincluding Amber HolcombinterviewJanelle ArthurLazaro ArbosPaul Jolley

