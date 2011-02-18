‘American Idol’ singer David Archuleta dropped from Jive Records

Season 7 “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta has been dropped from his major label home, Jive Records.
A spokesperson confirmed to HitFix that the 20-year-old Utah Native was released from their roster after internet rumors flew and other sites like The Hollywood Reporter posted the news.
He joins a somewhat long line of leavers from the Sony Music family, a group under which Allison Iraheta, Ruben Studdard, Katharine McPhee and Taylor Hicks have fallen.
Archuleta’s last effort, “The Other Side of Down,” has moved only 67,000 copies total in the U.S., according to Nielsen SoundScan. His previous sets, 2009’s “Christmas from the Heart” and his 2008 self-titled album, have moved 246,000 and 765,000 copies respectively.
He was noticeably absent from the “American Idol 10th Anniversary — The Hits” compilation tracklisting when it was released earlier this year.
Archuleta told HitFix last year that he had hopes to release a Spanish-language album in the future.
For the first nine seasons of the show, 19 Recordings and Sony Music would have first dibs on signing contestants from the show; that contract has now shifted, to 19 Recordings and Universal.
AI finalists that remain on RCA, J, Jive, Arista and other Sony Music labels include Adam Lambert, Chris Daughtry’s Daughtry, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Kellie Pickler and Carrie Underwood. Lee DeWyze and Crystal Bowersox are the most recent signees.
David Cook is also on the Sony roster, but he may be watching this story unfold more than most: he was the same season and Archuleta in a very close vote. His first, self-titled RCA set peaked at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 and started with 280,000 copies. He will be releasing his major label sophomore set some time this year.
Hi. I’d like to add a few facts re: why TOSOD didn’t gain traction. First, David did not have management in place at the time it was released. Also, Barry Weiss was in the midst of leaving, and David’s A&R manager had just announced his resignation. The CD never stood a chance because it was never promoted by JIVE. At all. I think David went on 2 tiny TV shows, and that was it. The first single, “Something ‘Bout Love”, just about made Top 40 when it fell off. None of the singles were added to All Access, which is important for stations to see. There was no radio push for these songs, ‘cuz JIVE is falling apart at the seams, & the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. When people hear TOSOD for the first time, they love it! The songs are very AWESOMELY catchy, but you can’t buy music if you don’t know it exists…And JIVE wanted to turn David into someone that he is not. He is very loved, very talented, and I know this is just the beginning for him.
The album never stood a chance because it SUCKED, just like anything that these AI clowns have ever recorded.
Very well said!
VJ must be David A’s pushy Dad….
Despite Echos Myron’s comments, insome ways “AI” is MORE legitimate than the business itself, because “AI” actually seraches for — and finds — good singers. But the business today has little interest in them — a kid who needs Autotune (as today’s “stars” all do) is more easily controlled than one who doesn’t…. and the “AI” singers don’t.
Close vote between Archie and Cookie? Cook won by 12 million votes. I like both David’s (Cook the best) but let’s be honest about that “close” win.
FML >: It’s sad that someone with REAL talent get dropped, while people who can’t sing for sh*t and autotune their voice to make themselves sound good sell more than him….really goes to show you how much music has gone downhill these days. *sigh*
This may be a blessing in disguise for Archie – wish him the best. He’s WAY more talented than many of his peers who show up on every red carpet, etc.
Cook’s coming into this 2nd album cycle with a platinum record and 11-month sell-out tour under his belt. No worries there at all.
LOL at “close vote”. Not very close it was something like Cook 54% Arculetta 46%.
who the heck is Arculetta??
Cook sold 1.35 million copies of his CD so far and is still averaging 1500 copies sold per week 2.5 years after release. He has 2 platinum singles and a gold single from that CD, had the 13th best selling overall CD in 2009, and was the 3rd best selling rock artist the same year. His CD peaked at #3 but stayed on Billboard’s Hot 200 for 44 weeks! He’s been working on his much anticipated new CD which will be out very soon. Cook has nothing to worry about, nothing at all.
But I do feel badly for Archie. I agree he didn’t get very much promo at all, but where are his fans? I don’t need promo to know when one of my favorite artists is releasing a new CD. And those fans are very present when voting on silly radio contests catapulting Archie above the likes of Ke$ha and such. So where were they when he released his CD? Why didn’t they BUY his CD? Surely, he had more than 63K fans even without promo.
The vast majority of his fans were tweens and though he still has them, they are buying Justin Bieber. If I know an artist I follow is coming out with an album, I know it and I don’t need to be told about it–no promo necessary. His avid fans knew about it. Archuleta did get some promo but that costs money & he has to share in that cost. The label doesn’t do it for free. No doubt they were waiting to see how his debut went before they sank more money in promotion. I also suspect that radio was sick and tired of Archie’s fanatic fans bugging the stations so they ignored those calls. There is a big danger in doing that kind of stuff.
I can hardly wait for David Cook’s album to come out. All his fans know about it and are waiting for it.
Hey, 67,000 fans would be a dream come true for many artists … but to sell beyond that core fan base, a performer needs advertising and promotion. People can’t buy an album they don’t know exists. If Jive had scheduled even one live performance for Archie on prime time TV (as they did when he released Crush), his sales numbers would have taken a huge leap. His voice live is incredible, his new songs are amazing and he’s grown into a much more dynamic, charismatic performer since Idol … just check out recent concert vids on YouTube, especially “Stomping the Roses” and “My Kind of Perfect” and you’ll see.
It may be the best thing for his career.
The problem is Jive.
Ciara (who is also with Jive) said a few days ago, â€œI spent tens of thousands of my own money only to hear the radio PDs tell me my label didnâ€™t want the song playedâ€.
And this is exactly what Archuleta fans were told by the PDs immediately post-â€Crushâ€ and for two years. Fans were told â€œOh, we canâ€™t play thatâ€ by the radio stations, no matter how large the number of requests, for any other single after â€œCrushâ€.
Admittedly, not every subsequent single was radio friendly, but some absolutely were.
While a big hit in numerous places overseas where Archuleta is a big star and played along side the best known American acts, and despite fervent and pro-active fan support for him here, Archie couldnâ€™t get airplay in America because his label didnâ€™t want it.
If he could be a hit in other countries with multiple top singles (and he was) the same could occur in the States. But the label had other ideas.
Did they sign Archie in May 2008 the night of the “American Idol” finals to make him a star, or keep him controlled in favor of Cook or someone or something else? Who’s to say as to the reasoning.
But Ciara has had a similar experience with Jive.
Are the rumors true that Jive’s really melting down from the inside? One can only wonder.
Charlotte888, your post was intended as humor, right? Because, um, record labels make.money.from.record.sales. They advance the cost of making records and if their artists don’t sell, then the record companies don’t recoup their investments (translation: they lose money). Sorry, I can’t even comment on the ridiculousness of the “controlled in favor of Cook” comment.
Bottom line, David only sold 63K because his FANS DID NOT BUY the CD. True fans don’t need to hear a song on the radio to know that their favorite artist has a new CD out. They know about it months before anything hits the radio. So why only 63K? Did his existing fans choose to illegally download instead of rightfully purchase David’s CD? Yeah, nice fans. They got their $10 CD for free and David is out of a job.
BTW, Ciara’s quote was taken out of context. Anyone can google and read it. The label gets to choose WHICH song gets sent to radio. Jive chose a different song than the one Ciara wanted. THAT is where the quote came from. Jive doesn’t make any money by producing records, Ciara’s or David’s, and then not allowing them to play on radio. But thanks for the laughs.
Close vote? By 12 million! David Cook’s album went platinum in about 3-1/2 months, has two platinum singles and a gold single. The trouble with Archuleta is that most of his fans were “tweens” and yes he had older fans and they bought multiple copies of his first CD but it took a long time for him to get the 760K he did get over 2+years. Jive was banking on him selling that much again but it didn’t His true fans knew the album was out yet it only sold 67K to date. Where did his fans go? I feel bad for the kid. The trouble with tweens is that they move on – ergo Justin Bieber. The only Idol right now who is getting promoted is Adam Lambert and even he has only managed to sell 750K even after a year and his fans bought multiple copies of his CD too and he really only has one hit also. In order to succeed as a former Idol or Idol contestant is that you have to break out of the Idol mold because Idols just don’t get promoted in general. They pick and choose who they want to promote.
My gf forced me to listen to Archuleta’s “The Other Side of Down” and (gawd help me) it’s actually really good. Just sayin’