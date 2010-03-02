‘American Idol’ swaps performing nights for Crystal Bowersox

FOX has made the last-minute decision to swap performance nights on this week’s “American Idol.” For one week only, the “Idol” Men will sing on Tuesday (March 2) and the “Idol” Women will go on Wednesday (March 2).

So prepare yourselves one night early for this week’s dose of Tim Urban and Alex Lambert.

In a release, FOX explained that medical issues would have prevented Crystal Bowersox from performing on Tuesday, prompting the switch.

As FOX does not comment on the personal lives of “American Idol” contestants, the network offered no additional comment on the nature of Bowersox’s medical issues, nor on whether the one-night delay would guarantee that Bowersox would be able to continue in the competition.

It’s expected that “Idol” will return to its previously announced performance nights next week, when the Top Eight Women perform on Tuesday, the Top Eight Men perform on Wednesday and the season’s Top 12 is revealed on Thursday.