‘American Idol’ winner Lee DeWyze sets name, release date for his new album

“American Idol” season 9 winner Lee DeWyze will release his 19/RCA debut, “Live It Up,” on Nov. 16.

First single, the title track, will debut on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Oct. 13.

DeWyze worked with such writers/ producers as John Shanks, Toby Gad and Espionage on the set, much of which he co-wrote while on the road during this summer”s “American Idol” tour.

Putting out an album on a major label is truly a dream come true,” said 24-year-old DeWyze, in a statement. “I”m excited for all the people who supported me throughout Idol to hear what I can do with my own songs. The album shows a whole different side of me and I”m so proud of it.”

DeWyze has previously labeled his brand of music “chill rock,” based, in part, on his influences. “I grew up listening to Simon & Garfunkel, The Mamas & the Papas, Cat Stevens, and Kris Kristofferson,” DeWyze says. “I love hard-edged vocals over pretty melodies – that”s what I”m about. I really admire guys like Dave Matthews and Ray LaMontagne, and to now be on the same record label as them – it just blows my mind.”

Hitfix is getting a sneak listen to DeWyze”s album on Friday, so we”ll post what we think.

