‘American Idol’ winner Lee DeWyze sets Nov. 16 release date for debut

#U2
08.19.10 8 years ago

This season”s “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyze will release his post-“Idol” debut Nov. 16 on 19/RCA Records.

There”s not a lot more we can tell you, although we”re trying to dig up more info about the album, which will contain penned by a number of top songwriters. Sounds like no more covers after his first single, U2″s “Beautiful Day.” We don”t even know who”s producing. DeWyze previously described the music to Neon Limelight as “very chill rock.” W don”t know that that means.

We do know, however, that DeWyze recently won a Teen Choice Award for male variety/reality star.

RCA isn”t even releasing the album title so we”re expecting one of those slow rollouts with bits and pieces released in dibs and drabs.

Runner up Crystal Bowersox is also expected to drop her post-‘Idol” debut this fall.

Just a reminder-this past season was the last that will funnel winners through Sony Music”s imprints. As we previously reported, 19 Entertainment has shifted from Sony (which inherited the 19 deal through its merger with BMG)  to Universal Music Group.

 

TOPICS#U2
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCRYSTAL BOWERSOXLEE DEWYZEteen choice awardU2

