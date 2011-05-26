‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery soars to the top of iTunes

Scotty McCreery is a winner in more ways than one. Wednesday night”s “American Idol” champ”s first single, “I Love You This Big” soared to No. 1 on iTunes.

Runner-Up Lauren Alaina is second to McCreery on iTunes” chart as well, as her tune “Like My Mother Does” stands at No. 2.

Both singles were released by Mercury Records, a Nashville country imprint under the Universal Music Group label. Season 10 marked a switch of labels for the “American Idol” franchise from Sony Music to UMG. Though nothing has been announced, depending upon how the singles perform, this could be an indicator of which label will release their post-”Idol” albums.

Speaking of, both artists already have full albums available on iTunes of their “American Idol” performances (credited only to 19 Recordings, which is the imprint for all “Idol” sets). On iTunes album chart, McCreery has to give way to Lady Gaga; his compilation is No. 2, while Alaina”s stands at No. 5.