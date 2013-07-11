‘American Idol’s’ Adam Lambert joins ‘Glee’

Gleeks and Glamberts rejoice: Adam Lambert is joining the cast of “Glee” for the season 5 of the Fox series.

The show”s co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the news via Twitter, tweeting, “I am thrilled to announce that the super talented Adam Lambert is joining the cast of ‘Glee” this fall.” Lambert has not commented via Twitter or otherwise.

It remains to be seen whether Lambert will play himself, as he did on “Pretty Little Liars,” or a fictional character. He is the second “American Idol” contest to join the show: Jessica Sanchez had a two-episode role as a performer from a rival school last season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lambert is a known “Glee” fan. He told The Reporter last year that the series “really paints a picture of what it”s like to be an arts kid in high school… ‘Glee” is really irresistible.”



What role would you like to see Lambert play on “Glee?” We”d like him to be a substitute teacher who comes in an really shakes things up and threatens to take away New Directions from Mr. Schuster.

The move comes at a time when “Glee” is reinventing itself with a number of original cast members, including Heather Morris and Amber Riley, cutting back on their roles next season. Season 5 begins airing in September.