‘American Idols’ Carrie Underwood and Steven Tyler come together for ‘Crossroads’

“American Idol” comes to the Super Bowl this year as Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood and current judge Steven Tyler will team for a special Super Bowl edition of CMT”s “Crossroads.”

The concert will be part of the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam that takes place on Feb. 4, the eve of the big game, in Indianapolis.

While we can”t quite see Tyler singing “Jesus Take the Wheel,” the twosome will trade stories and songs in the performance, which will premiere at 11 p.m. Feb. 4 on CMT. The show will be taped live earlier that day.

Underwood and Tyler performed together at last year”s Academy of Country Music Awards on a mash-up of “Undo It” and “Walk This Way.” Aerosmith also has a history with the Super Bowl, having played the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV.

Past “Crossroads” pairings include Taylor Swift and Def Leppard, John Mayer and Keith Urban, and Sting and Vince Gill.