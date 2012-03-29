‘American Idol’s Kris Allen sets release date for ‘Thank You Camellia’

“American Idol” fans rejoice: As we’ve previously reported, Season eight runner-up Adam Lambert will release “Trespassing” on May 15 and now we get word that the season”s winner Kris Allen”s sophomore set, “Thank You Camellia” will come out a week later on May 22.

We already wrote about first single, “The Vision of Love,” which Allen co-wrote. Now it turns out Allen co-wrote every song on the album. He is wrapping up recording with producers and co-writers, including Neon Trees” Tim Pagnotta, Chris Brown/Justin Bieber producer Nasri and Adam Messinger, and Kevin Kadish, who has worked with Jason Mraz and Rob Thomas.

Speaking of Mraz, he and Allen are both part of the Live in the Vineyard festival, which takes place April 13 at the Uptown Theater in Napa, Calif.

Allen has also launched a remix contest for “The Vision of Love.” The winner, selected by Allen, will receive $2,000, a pair of Beats by Dre headphones and a signed CD and photo by Allen.

As far as who the Camellia is Allen name checks in the title, we don”t know if it”s a reference to the beautiful southern flower or someone specific. Or maybe Camellia is the adorable dog on the album cover.