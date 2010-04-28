American Idols Live! 2010 announces tour dates

American Idols Live! has announced its 2010 dates, featuring the top 10 finalists of this season.
Didi Benami, Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze, Andrew Garcia, Casey James, Aaron Kelly, Michael Lynche, Siobhan Magnus, Katie Stevens and Tim Urban will be hitting the road together starting July 1, running through Sept. 14, for 49 dates.
Tickets go up for several markets on May 14 and May 15 via LiveNation.com.
The singers – some still contestants in the running – will be performing season fan favorites and will collaborate with one another in a mix of music and choreography.
Here are the dates for the 2010 American Idols Live! Concert series:
July
Thu 1 Auburn Hills Palace at Auburn Hills
Fri 2 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Sat 3 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Mon 5 Hamilton, ON Copps Coliseum
Wed 7 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach
Sat 10 Atlantic City Etess Arena
Sun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wachovia Center
Tue 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Wed 14 Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena
Thu 15 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Sat 17 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Sun 18 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center
Tue 20 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Fri 23 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live
Sat 24 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena
Sun 25 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Tue 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Wed 28 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Thu 29 Virginia Beach, VA Virginia Beach Amphitheater
Sat 31 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
August
Sun 1 Duluth, GA Arena at Gwinnett Center
Tue 3 Sunrise, FL BankAtlantic Center
Wed 4 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum
Sat 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun 8 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Mon 9 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu 12 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center
Fri 13 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Sat 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Mon 16 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Tue 17 Anahem, CA Honda center
Wed 18 Sacramento, CA ARCO Arena
Fri 20 Seattle, WA Key Arena
Sat 21 Portland, OR Rose Garden
Mon 23 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
Wed 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Thu 26 Omaha, NB Qwest Center
Fri 27 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Sun 29 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mon 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Tue 31 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
September
Thu 2 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center
Fri 3 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat 4 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse
Tue 7 Winnipeg MTS Centre
Fri 10 Buffalo, NY HSBC Arena
Sat 11 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Mon 13 Bridgeport, CT Arena at Harbor Yard
Tue 14 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
