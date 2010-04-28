American Idols Live! 2010 announces tour dates

American Idols Live! has announced its 2010 dates, featuring the top 10 finalists of this season.

Didi Benami, Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze, Andrew Garcia, Casey James, Aaron Kelly, Michael Lynche, Siobhan Magnus, Katie Stevens and Tim Urban will be hitting the road together starting July 1, running through Sept. 14, for 49 dates.
Tickets go up for several markets on May 14 and May 15 via LiveNation.com.
The singers – some still contestants in the running – will be performing season fan favorites and will collaborate with one another in a mix of music and choreography.
Here are the dates for the 2010 American Idols Live! Concert series:
July                                                 
Thu 1          Auburn Hills                     Palace at Auburn Hills
Fri 2           Milwaukee, WI                Summerfest     
Sat 3           Grand Rapids, MI             Van Andel Arena
Mon 5         Hamilton, ON                   Copps Coliseum
Wed 7        Wantagh, NY                   Jones Beach
Sat 10         Atlantic City                     Etess Arena
Sun 11        Philadelphia, PA               Wachovia Center
Tue 13        Uncasville, CT                 Mohegan Sun
Wed 14       Manchester, NH              Verizon Wireless Arena
Thu 15        Hershey, PA                    Giant Center
Sat 17         Albany, NY                     Times Union Center
Sun 18        Mansfield, MA                 Comcast Center
Tue 20        Newark, NJ                     Prudential Center
Fri 23          Washington, DC               Jiffy Lube Live
Sat 24         Baltimore, MD                 1st Mariner Arena
Sun 25        Charlotte, NC                   Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Tue 27        Columbus, OH                 Nationwide Arena
Wed 28       Knoxville, TN                   Thompson-Boling Arena
Thu 29        Virginia Beach, VA          Virginia Beach Amphitheater
Sat 31         Lexington, KY                 Rupp Arena
August
Sun 1          Duluth, GA                      Arena at Gwinnett Center
Tue 3          Sunrise, FL                      BankAtlantic Center
Wed 4        Tampa, FL                       St. Pete Times Forum
Sat 7           Houston, TX                    Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun 8          Tulsa, OK                        BOK Center
Mon 9         Dallas, TX                       American Airlines Center
Thu 12        Phoenix, AZ                     US Airways Center
Fri 13          Los Angeles, CA              Staples Center
Sat 14         Mountain View, CA         Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Mon 16       San Diego, CA                 Viejas Arena
Tue 17        Anahem, CA                    Honda center
Wed 18       Sacramento, CA               ARCO Arena
Fri 20          Seattle, WA                     Key Arena
Sat 21         Portland, OR                    Rose Garden
Mon 23       Denver, CO                     Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
Wed 25       Kansas City, MO             Sprint Center
Thu 26        Omaha, NB                     Qwest Center
Fri 27          St. Louis, MO                  Scottrade Center
Sun 29        Minneapolis, MN              Target Center
Mon 30       Chicago, IL                      United Center
Tue 31        Des Moines, IA                Wells Fargo Arena
September
Thu 2          Toledo, OH                      The Huntington Center
Fri 3           Cincinnati, OH                 Riverbend Music Center
Sat 4           Indianapolis, IN                Conseco Fieldhouse
Tue 7          Winnipeg                         MTS Centre
Fri 10          Buffalo, NY                     HSBC Arena
Sat 11         Cleveland, OH                 Quicken Loans Arena
Mon 13       Bridgeport, CT                 Arena at Harbor Yard
Tue 14        Pittsburgh, PA                  Consol Energy Center

