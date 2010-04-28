American Idols Live! 2010 announces tour dates

American Idols Live! has announced its 2010 dates, featuring the top 10 finalists of this season.

Didi Benami, Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze, Andrew Garcia, Casey James, Aaron Kelly, Michael Lynche, Siobhan Magnus, Katie Stevens and Tim Urban will be hitting the road together starting July 1, running through Sept. 14, for 49 dates.

Tickets go up for several markets on May 14 and May 15 via LiveNation.com

The singers – some still contestants in the running – will be performing season fan favorites and will collaborate with one another in a mix of music and choreography.

Here are the dates for the 2010 American Idols Live! Concert series:

July

Thu 1 Auburn Hills Palace at Auburn Hills

Fri 2 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sat 3 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Mon 5 Hamilton, ON Copps Coliseum

Wed 7 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach

Sat 10 Atlantic City Etess Arena

Sun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wachovia Center

Tue 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Wed 14 Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena

Thu 15 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Sat 17 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Sun 18 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

Tue 20 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Fri 23 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live

Sat 24 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena

Sun 25 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Tue 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Wed 28 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Thu 29 Virginia Beach, VA Virginia Beach Amphitheater

Sat 31 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

August

Sun 1 Duluth, GA Arena at Gwinnett Center

Tue 3 Sunrise, FL BankAtlantic Center

Wed 4 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum

Sat 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun 8 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Mon 9 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu 12 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

Fri 13 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Sat 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

Mon 16 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Tue 17 Anahem, CA Honda center

Wed 18 Sacramento, CA ARCO Arena

Fri 20 Seattle, WA Key Arena

Sat 21 Portland, OR Rose Garden

Mon 23 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

Wed 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Thu 26 Omaha, NB Qwest Center

Fri 27 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Sun 29 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mon 30 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue 31 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

September

Thu 2 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center

Fri 3 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat 4 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

Tue 7 Winnipeg MTS Centre

Fri 10 Buffalo, NY HSBC Arena

Sat 11 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Mon 13 Bridgeport, CT Arena at Harbor Yard

Tue 14 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center