‘American Idol’s’ Scotty McCreery celebrates the season on Christmas set

After he posted a photo of himself wearing a Santa hat in the studio, there was little doubt that Scotty McCreery was working on a holiday album, although his label declined to reveal any further details.

Now we know “Christmas With Scotty McCreery” will arrive Oct. 16. The stocking stuffer from the “American Idol” winner contains two new songs in addition to a platter-ful of standards, such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells, “Let It Snow,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” and “The First Noel.”

The new tracks are “Christmas In Heaven” and “Christmas Is Coming Around.” Of the latter, McCreery says, “That”s just a great story about Christmas time and really just lifting people”s spirits. Times may be tough, but during Christmas, it needs to be a happy time.”

McCreery, who just started his freshman year at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, will make Christmas calls to 100 random fans who purchase the album via his website, http://www.ScottyMcCreery.com.

Fellow country star Blake Shelton will also release a holiday this season.