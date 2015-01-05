‘American Sniper,’ ‘Nightcrawler’ keep the love going with Art Directors Guild nods

The Art Directors Guild has announced nominees for the group's 19th annual awards, and films that have come on strong as of late like “American Sniper” and “Nightcrawler” were in the mix along notable extravagant displays in the period and fantasy categories. However, there were a few missing pieces.
In the fantasy arena, both “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “Maleficent” came up short, while “Exodus: Gods and Kings” missed in the period department. The most shocking snub might be “Mr. Turner's” in that field, however. (And it would have been great to see “Snowpiercer” get some love here, but, alas.)
As a reminder, the Guild implemented a new rule this season. Period films must now have the majority of sets and locations designed to portray a time period at least 20 years prior to the present awards year. Contemporary films, therefore, must have the majority of sets and locations designed to portray places of a realistic nature within 20 years either side of the present awards year. So: Dawn of time – 1994-ish = period. 1994-ish – 2034 = contemporary. Fantasy films, meanwhile, continue to qualify when the majority of sets and locations are designed to portray “places of imaginative and inventive nature.”
Check out the full list of nominees below.
The 19th annual Art Directors Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 31.
FILM
Contemporary Film
“American Sniper” (James J. Murakami, Charisse Cardenas)
“Birdman” (Kevin Thompson)
“Foxcatcher” (Jess Gonchor)
“Gone Girl” (Donald Graham Burt)
“Nightcrawler” (Kevin Kavanaugh)
Period Film
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen)
“The Imitation Game” (Maria Djurkovic)
“Inherent Vice” (David Crank)
“The Theory of Everything” (John Paul Kelly)
“Unbroken” (Jon Hutman)
Fantasy Film
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Peter Wenham)
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (James Chinlund)
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Charles Wood)
“Interstellar” (Nathan Crowley)
“Into the Woods” (Dennis Gassner)
TELEVISION
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Television Series
“Game of Thrones” – “The Laws of Gods and Men,” “The Mountain and the Viper” (Deborah Riley)
“Mad Men” – “Time Zones” (Dan Bishop)
“Gotham” – “Pilot,” “Selina Kyle,” “Arkham” (Doug Kraner)
“The Knick” – “Method and Madness,” “Working Late” (Howard Cummings)
“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Bill Groom)
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Television Series
“Homeland” – “The Drone Queen” (John D. Kretschmer)
“House of Cards” – “Chapter 18” (Steve Arnold)
“Justified” – “Murder of Crowes,” “Wrong Roads,” “The Toll” (Dave Blass)
“The Newsroom” – “Boston,” “Main Justice,” “Contempt” (Karen Steward)
“True Detective” – “The Locked Room,” “Form and Void”
Television Movie or Miniseries
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Massacres and Matinees” (Mark Worthington)
“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – “Unafraid of the Dark” (Seth Reed)
“Fargo” – “The Crocodiles Dilemma” (John Blackie)
“Houdini” – “Part I,” “Part II” (Patrizia von Brandenstein)
“Sherlock” – “His Last Vow” (Arwel W. Jones)
Half-Hour Single-Camera Television Series
“Californication” – “Faith, Hope, Love,” “Like Father Like Son,” “Kickoff” (Ray Yamagata)
“House of Lies” – “Wreckage,” “Middlegame,” “Zha-Moreng” (Ray Yamagata)
“Modern Family” – “Halloween 3: Awesomeland,” “Marco Polo,” “Won't You Be Our Neighbor” (Claire Bennett)
“Silicon Valley” – “Articles of Incorporation,” “Signaling Risk,” “Optimal Tip-To-Tip Efficiency” (Richard Toyon)
“Veep” – “Clovis,” “Special Relationship,” “Debate” (James Gloster)
Multi-Camera Television Series
“How I Met Your Mother” – “How Your Mother Met Me” (Stephan Olson)
“Mike & Molly” – “Mike & Molly”s Excellent Adventure,” “The Dice Lady Cometh” (John Shaffner)
“The Big Bang Theory” – “The Locomotive Manipulation,” “The Convention Conundrum,” “The Status Quo Combustion” (John Shaffner)
“The Millers” – “You Are the Wind Beneath My Wings, Man,” “Con-Troversy,” “Papa Was a Rolling Bone” (Glenda Rovello)
“Undatable” – “Pilot” (Cabot McMullen)
Awards or Event Special
“86th Annual Academy Awards” (Derek McLane)
“Peter Pan Live!” (Derek McLane)
“Super Bowl CLVII Halftime Show: Starring Bruno Mars” (Bruce Rodgers)
“The American Music Awards 2014” (Joe Stewart)
“The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles” (Matthew Russell)
“The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards” (Keith Ian Raywood)
Short Format: WebSeries, Music Video or Commercial
Apple – “Perspective” (Sean Hargreaves)
Coldplay – “Magic” (Emma Fairley)
IKEA – “Carousel” (Richard Lassalle)
Katy Perry – “Dark Horse” (Jeremy Reed)
Simpson's Marathon (Zach Mathews)
Variety, Competition, Reality or Game Show Series
“Key & Peele” – “Halloween Episode,” “Alien Imposters” (Gary Kordan)
“Portlandia” – “Celery” (Tyler B. Robinson)
“Saturday Night Live” – “Louis C.K. with Sam Smith,” “Anna Kendrick with Pharrell Williams,” “Chris Rock with Prince” (Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, M. Joseph DeTullio)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – “1,” “45,” “56” (Eugene Lee, Peter Baran)
“The Voice” – “Blind Auditions Premiere” (James Pearse Connelly, Anton Goss)
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Camille Abbott
Jim Bissell
John P. Bruce
Will Ferrell
THAT Will Ferrell for the Lifetime Achievement Award?
He was a scenic artist not the guy from SNL. He is also my grandpa :-)
Bummed about the Mr. Turner miss, and it would have been nice to see A Most Violent Year in there as well, as each distinct location in that movie contributes so much to the overall feeling of the film.
Glad the thoughtful work in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Foxcatcher (technically a period piece, but I guess we can let that slide) didn’t go unnoticed. But for Mr. Turner, in which the production design doesn’t merely replicate an era but subtly evokes the subject’s own oeuvre through texture and palette, to be passed over in favour of The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything is disappointingly lazy.
The “Mr. Turner” snub is disheartening, but you mustn’t put down the fine work of other films in the process of lamenting that one’s omission. Djurkovic in particular did wonderfully vivid work.
Djurkovic is one of my favourite working designers, but I really don’t like her work on The Imitation Game — to me, the film feels poky in a movie-set way, without evoking the actual wear and tear and claustrophobia of its era. I’m not putting it down merely to elevate a missing nominee: I genuinely think it’s sub-par in this department. (I think The Theory of Everything is more proficiently designed, but hardly among the year’s finest representatives of the craft.)
Unbroken is in. They love this kind of work:
[issuu.com]
Wow. It seems to me that 15 films are still in the running for a Best Picture nomination. I have no idea what slots 5-9ish will be.
American Sniper certainly looks strong and gaining strength. Gone Girl looks decent. Nightcrawler no longer seems like it’d even be a “surprise,” though I’m not putting money on it ‘yet.’ Whiplash is alive.
That said, I think The Grand Budapest has to be considered possibly even ‘likely’ at this point. It’s showing up everywhere.
Into the Woods, Unbroken, Foxcatcher also still in play. “Theory of Everything” also suddenly seems…”soft.”
Kris- do you think there’s much chance of Inherent Vice or Interstellar showing up in the nominees for Best Picture? Vice showed up in two guilds now. I’m not seeing any ‘mo’ for Interstellar, and I’d not guess ‘Vice,’ but just seeing if you’re seeing anything change on those?
They’re hoping for the passion vote for “Interstellar.” And there is some worth baiting for, actually. I think it’s possible. “Vice” less so.
Interstellar might pull a “War Horse”. Enough support from the technical branches to give it some passion votes.
Having just recently seen ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ for the first time, I cannot praise its production design enough. I wish it was the kind of film that could be in the conversation here, particularly for its brilliant set decoration.
Similarly, Richard Ayoade’s ‘The Double’ would be a worthy nominee in this category, with its drab, claustophobic sets filled with the most obsolete technology imaginable doing so much to establish mood and place.
Wouldn’t “Exodus” have missed the “Fantasy” category? :)
Hilarious to inaugurate a rule and promptly defy it – “Foxcatcher” takes place over twenty years ago and thus should, per their criteria, not be eligible for the Contemporary category. Hard to take this organizing too seriously when they’re instating mandates while they violate them.
*organization
Surprised with no Hobbit, Snowpiercer and Exodus … but … no Mr. Turner is confounding to me,
Deserving nod for How Your Mother Met Me, the art direction there was able to make the mother’s storyline fit with the past episodes