‘American Sniper,’ ‘Nightcrawler’ keep the love going with Art Directors Guild nods

The Art Directors Guild has announced nominees for the group's 19th annual awards, and films that have come on strong as of late like “American Sniper” and “Nightcrawler” were in the mix along notable extravagant displays in the period and fantasy categories. However, there were a few missing pieces.

In the fantasy arena, both “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “Maleficent” came up short, while “Exodus: Gods and Kings” missed in the period department. The most shocking snub might be “Mr. Turner's” in that field, however. (And it would have been great to see “Snowpiercer” get some love here, but, alas.)

As a reminder, the Guild implemented a new rule this season. Period films must now have the majority of sets and locations designed to portray a time period at least 20 years prior to the present awards year. Contemporary films, therefore, must have the majority of sets and locations designed to portray places of a realistic nature within 20 years either side of the present awards year. So: Dawn of time – 1994-ish = period. 1994-ish – 2034 = contemporary. Fantasy films, meanwhile, continue to qualify when the majority of sets and locations are designed to portray “places of imaginative and inventive nature.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. And remember to keep track of the season as it happens at The Circuit.

The 19th annual Art Directors Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 31.

FILM

Contemporary Film

“American Sniper” (James J. Murakami, Charisse Cardenas)

“Birdman” (Kevin Thompson)

“Foxcatcher” (Jess Gonchor)

“Gone Girl” (Donald Graham Burt)

“Nightcrawler” (Kevin Kavanaugh)

Period Film

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen)

“The Imitation Game” (Maria Djurkovic)

“Inherent Vice” (David Crank)

“The Theory of Everything” (John Paul Kelly)

“Unbroken” (Jon Hutman)

Fantasy Film

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Peter Wenham)

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (James Chinlund)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Charles Wood)

“Interstellar” (Nathan Crowley)

“Into the Woods” (Dennis Gassner)

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Television Series

“Game of Thrones” – “The Laws of Gods and Men,” “The Mountain and the Viper” (Deborah Riley)

“Mad Men” – “Time Zones” (Dan Bishop)

“Gotham” – “Pilot,” “Selina Kyle,” “Arkham” (Doug Kraner)

“The Knick” – “Method and Madness,” “Working Late” (Howard Cummings)

“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Bill Groom)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Television Series

“Homeland” – “The Drone Queen” (John D. Kretschmer)

“House of Cards” – “Chapter 18” (Steve Arnold)

“Justified” – “Murder of Crowes,” “Wrong Roads,” “The Toll” (Dave Blass)

“The Newsroom” – “Boston,” “Main Justice,” “Contempt” (Karen Steward)

“True Detective” – “The Locked Room,” “Form and Void”

Television Movie or Miniseries

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Massacres and Matinees” (Mark Worthington)

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – “Unafraid of the Dark” (Seth Reed)

“Fargo” – “The Crocodiles Dilemma” (John Blackie)

“Houdini” – “Part I,” “Part II” (Patrizia von Brandenstein)

“Sherlock” – “His Last Vow” (Arwel W. Jones)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Television Series

“Californication” – “Faith, Hope, Love,” “Like Father Like Son,” “Kickoff” (Ray Yamagata)

“House of Lies” – “Wreckage,” “Middlegame,” “Zha-Moreng” (Ray Yamagata)

“Modern Family” – “Halloween 3: Awesomeland,” “Marco Polo,” “Won't You Be Our Neighbor” (Claire Bennett)

“Silicon Valley” – “Articles of Incorporation,” “Signaling Risk,” “Optimal Tip-To-Tip Efficiency” (Richard Toyon)

“Veep” – “Clovis,” “Special Relationship,” “Debate” (James Gloster)

Multi-Camera Television Series

“How I Met Your Mother” – “How Your Mother Met Me” (Stephan Olson)

“Mike & Molly” – “Mike & Molly”s Excellent Adventure,” “The Dice Lady Cometh” (John Shaffner)

“The Big Bang Theory” – “The Locomotive Manipulation,” “The Convention Conundrum,” “The Status Quo Combustion” (John Shaffner)

“The Millers” – “You Are the Wind Beneath My Wings, Man,” “Con-Troversy,” “Papa Was a Rolling Bone” (Glenda Rovello)

“Undatable” – “Pilot” (Cabot McMullen)

Awards or Event Special

“86th Annual Academy Awards” (Derek McLane)

“Peter Pan Live!” (Derek McLane)

“Super Bowl CLVII Halftime Show: Starring Bruno Mars” (Bruce Rodgers)

“The American Music Awards 2014” (Joe Stewart)

“The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles” (Matthew Russell)

“The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards” (Keith Ian Raywood)

Short Format: WebSeries, Music Video or Commercial

Apple – “Perspective” (Sean Hargreaves)

Coldplay – “Magic” (Emma Fairley)

IKEA – “Carousel” (Richard Lassalle)

Katy Perry – “Dark Horse” (Jeremy Reed)

Simpson's Marathon (Zach Mathews)

Variety, Competition, Reality or Game Show Series

“Key & Peele” – “Halloween Episode,” “Alien Imposters” (Gary Kordan)

“Portlandia” – “Celery” (Tyler B. Robinson)

“Saturday Night Live” – “Louis C.K. with Sam Smith,” “Anna Kendrick with Pharrell Williams,” “Chris Rock with Prince” (Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, M. Joseph DeTullio)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – “1,” “45,” “56” (Eugene Lee, Peter Baran)

“The Voice” – “Blind Auditions Premiere” (James Pearse Connelly, Anton Goss)

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Camille Abbott

Jim Bissell

John P. Bruce

Will Ferrell