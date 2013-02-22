‘Amour’ dominates the César Awards, ‘Argo’ wins Best Foreign Film

The César Awards aren’t quite the final stop on the circuit for “Amour” ahead of Sunday’s Oscars. There is still the Independent Spirits Awards tomorrow. But it was probably the last opportunity for the film to have a big final hurrah of the season, and it seized it.

Michael Haneke’s film swept the top categories, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay. Will Emmanuelle Riva turn the same trick at the Oscars that she did at the BAFTAs and now the Césars? We’ll see.

Elsewhere, Benoît Jacquot’s “Farewell, My Queen” predictably muscled through the crafts fields, winning for its art direction, cinematography and costumes. Jacques Audiard’s “Rust and Bone,” meanwhile, picked up wins for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Original Score (for Alexandre Desplat, nominated at the Oscars for “Argo”).

Speaking of “Argo,” you didn’t think the film was going to let an awards show go by without having a presence, did you? The film won the Best Foreign Film prize, asserting further its dominance on the circuit.

Finally, in a bit of a preview of next year’s animated feature race, it’s worth mentioning that “Ernest and Celestine” triumphed there. The film was picked up for US distribution by GKIDS and will be released here this year.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture

“Amour”

Best Director

Michael Haneke, “Amour”

Best Actor

Jean-Louis Trintignant, “Amour”

Best Actress

Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Best Supporting Actress

Valérie Benguigui, “What”s In A Name”

Best Supporting Actor

Guillaume de Tonquedec, “What”s In A Name”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Rust and Bone”

Best Original Screenplay

“Amour”

Best Art Direction

“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Cinematography

“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Costumes

“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Editing

“Rust and Bone”

Best Original Score

“Rust and Bone”

Best Sound

“Cloclo”

Best Animated Film

“Ernest and Celestine”

Best Documentary

“Les Invisibles”

Best Foreign Film

“Argo”

Best Short Film

“Le Cri Du Homard”

Best First Film

Louise Wimmer, “Cyril Mennegun”

Best Newcomer (Female)

Izia Higelin, “Mauvaise Fille”

Best Newcomer (Male)

Matthias Schoenaerts, “Rust and Bone”