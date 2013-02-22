‘Amour’ dominates the César Awards, ‘Argo’ wins Best Foreign Film

The César Awards aren’t quite the final stop on the circuit for “Amour” ahead of Sunday’s Oscars. There is still the Independent Spirits Awards tomorrow. But it was probably the last opportunity for the film to have a big final hurrah of the season, and it seized it.
Michael Haneke’s film swept the top categories, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay. Will Emmanuelle Riva turn the same trick at the Oscars that she did at the BAFTAs and now the Césars? We’ll see.
Elsewhere, Benoît Jacquot’s “Farewell, My Queen” predictably muscled through the crafts fields, winning for its art direction, cinematography and costumes. Jacques Audiard’s “Rust and Bone,” meanwhile, picked up wins for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Original Score (for Alexandre Desplat, nominated at the Oscars for “Argo”).
Speaking of “Argo,” you didn’t think the film was going to let an awards show go by without having a presence, did you? The film won the Best Foreign Film prize, asserting further its dominance on the circuit.
Finally, in a bit of a preview of next year’s animated feature race, it’s worth mentioning that “Ernest and Celestine” triumphed there. The film was picked up for US distribution by GKIDS and will be released here this year.
Check out the full list of winners below
Best Picture
“Amour”
Best Director
Michael Haneke, “Amour”
Best Actor
Jean-Louis Trintignant, “Amour”
Best Actress
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Best Supporting Actress
Valérie Benguigui, “What”s In A Name”
Best Supporting Actor
Guillaume de Tonquedec, “What”s In A Name”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Rust and Bone”
Best Original Screenplay
“Amour”
Best Art Direction
“Farewell, My Queen”
Best Cinematography
“Farewell, My Queen”
Best Costumes
“Farewell, My Queen”
Best Editing
“Rust and Bone”
Best Original Score
“Rust and Bone”
Best Sound
“Cloclo”
Best Animated Film
“Ernest and Celestine”
Best Documentary
“Les Invisibles”
Best Foreign Film
“Argo”
Best Short Film
“Le Cri Du Homard”
Best First Film
Louise Wimmer, “Cyril Mennegun”
Best Newcomer (Female)
Izia Higelin, “Mauvaise Fille”
Best Newcomer (Male)
Matthias Schoenaerts, “Rust and Bone”
Great winners!
According to most other bloggers (not you Kris), I guess France really bought the whole “Poor Ben Affleck” thing. That’s how this works when Argo wins something, right?
Most of the Oscar nominees were ineligible, I think.
Argo was very popular in France. I was in Paris when it opened — it was all over the place.
The retro fashion and all the smoking?
Nice to see Trintignant and Riva be awarded together again, just like at the European Film Awards, as they are both equally deserving. Were there any other award bodies that selected them both too?
Can anybody argue with these? Magnificent winners. Shockingly Haneke did not win for Cache or Piano Teacher. Even more shockingly Huppert did not win for her monumental performance in The Piano Teacher.
I don’t think it’s that shocking — Emmanuelle Devos is extraordinary in Read My Lips.
I’ve seen Read my lips, and I love Devos (her performance in Kings and Queen broke my heart), but Huppert gave what it is still the best performance I’ve seen in this century.
I’ve noticed something unusual : At the César Awards, Argo just won the award for movie in a foreign language and Amour won for best movie. If this sunday the first one wins best picture and Amour the one for movie in a foreign language, it would be a first for such a ‘ reversal ‘ of awards. As for Argo picking up on the ‘ poor Ben Affleck ‘ thing, well, how can I put it… there’s no Cesar race. People just vote or they don’t. Nobody talks about it. It’s our Fight Club, I guess. Sad for Edith Scob not winning for ‘ Holy Motors ‘
Schoenaerts. Yeah!
I really would love for Riva to win the Oscar. I think she deserves it. I mean those 2 sentences wholeheartedly.
But just to make myself feel a little better in the offchance she loses the Oscar tomorrow night:
-She DID get nommed for the Oscar; when Cotillard, Mirren, Dench, Smith, Weisz, or various others could have taken her spot.
-She WON the BAFTA, CESAR, European Awards, LAFCA (tie), among others.
That is awesome.
But … I still hope she wins tomorrow. ;)
I am happy for Trintignant the most, and I’ll probably never understand, why his brilliant performance didn’t receive more accolades, or why Riva has been singled out most of the time, though she is brilliant as well.
How many time has a leading actor or actress won both the BAFTA and the Cesar then lost the Oscar?