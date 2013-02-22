‘Amour’ dominates the César Awards, ‘Argo’ wins Best Foreign Film

02.22.13 6 years ago 14 Comments

The César Awards aren’t quite the final stop on the circuit for “Amour” ahead of Sunday’s Oscars. There is still the Independent Spirits Awards tomorrow. But it was probably the last opportunity for the film to have a big final hurrah of the season, and it seized it.

Michael Haneke’s film swept the top categories, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay. Will Emmanuelle Riva turn the same trick at the Oscars that she did at the BAFTAs and now the Césars? We’ll see.

Elsewhere, Benoît Jacquot’s “Farewell, My Queen” predictably muscled through the crafts fields, winning for its art direction, cinematography and costumes. Jacques Audiard’s “Rust and Bone,” meanwhile, picked up wins for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Original Score (for Alexandre Desplat, nominated at the Oscars for “Argo”).

Speaking of “Argo,” you didn’t think the film was going to let an awards show go by without having a presence, did you? The film won the Best Foreign Film prize, asserting further its dominance on the circuit.

Finally, in a bit of a preview of next year’s animated feature race, it’s worth mentioning that “Ernest and Celestine” triumphed there. The film was picked up for US distribution by GKIDS and will be released here this year.

Check out the full list of winners below, and as ever, keep up with the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Amour”

Best Director
Michael Haneke, “Amour”

Best Actor
Jean-Louis Trintignant, “Amour”

Best Actress
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Best Supporting Actress
Valérie Benguigui, “What”s In A Name”

Best Supporting Actor
Guillaume de Tonquedec, “What”s In A Name”

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Rust and Bone”

Best Original Screenplay
“Amour”

Best Art Direction
“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Cinematography
“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Costumes
“Farewell, My Queen”

Best Editing
“Rust and Bone”

Best Original Score
“Rust and Bone”

Best Sound
“Cloclo”

Best Animated Film
“Ernest and Celestine”

Best Documentary
“Les Invisibles”

Best Foreign Film
“Argo”

Best Short Film
“Le Cri Du Homard”

Best First Film
Louise Wimmer, “Cyril Mennegun”

Best Newcomer (Female)
Izia Higelin, “Mauvaise Fille”

Best Newcomer (Male)
Matthias Schoenaerts, “Rust and Bone”

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAMOURARGOCesar AwardsEmmanuelle RivaErnest and CelestineFAREWELL MY QUEENIn ContentionJeanLouis TrintignantRUST AND BONE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP