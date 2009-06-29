Amy Adams ready to mix it up with Bale and Wahlberg in ‘Fighter’

#Mark Wahlberg #Christian Bale
06.30.09 9 years ago

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Coming off the biggest hit of her career, “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” and with the Meryl Streep romantic comedy “Julie & Julia” hitting theaters in August, Amy Adams is thankfully returning to drama.  According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Doubt” star is in negotiations to star in David O. Russell’s “The Fighter.”

Based on the true story of boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward (Mark Wahlberg) and his brother (Christian Bale) who trained him, the movie follows Ward’s battle with drug addiction to his rise as a world boxing champion.  As Charlene, Adams will play Ward’s tough-as-nails bar-tending girlfriend. 

Fellow 2009 Oscar-nominee Melissa Leo has also come on board as the mother of both Ward brothers.

Besides “Julie & Julia,” Adams recently completed wrapped filming on Anand Tucker’s romantic comedy “Leap year.”

The picture is being financed completely by Relativity Media, but Paramount Pictures will distribute in the U.S.  Production begins next month in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Christian Bale
TAGSAMY ADAMSCHRISTIAN BALEDAVID O RUSSELLFighterJulie & JuliaJULIE AND JULIAMARK WAHLBERG

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP