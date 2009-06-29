Amy Adams ready to mix it up with Bale and Wahlberg in ‘Fighter’

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Coming off the biggest hit of her career, “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” and with the Meryl Streep romantic comedy “Julie & Julia” hitting theaters in August, Amy Adams is thankfully returning to drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Doubt” star is in negotiations to star in David O. Russell’s “The Fighter.”

Based on the true story of boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward (Mark Wahlberg) and his brother (Christian Bale) who trained him, the movie follows Ward’s battle with drug addiction to his rise as a world boxing champion. As Charlene, Adams will play Ward’s tough-as-nails bar-tending girlfriend.

Fellow 2009 Oscar-nominee Melissa Leo has also come on board as the mother of both Ward brothers.

Besides “Julie & Julia,” Adams recently completed wrapped filming on Anand Tucker’s romantic comedy “Leap year.”

The picture is being financed completely by Relativity Media, but Paramount Pictures will distribute in the U.S. Production begins next month in Lowell, Massachusetts.