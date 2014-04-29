Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd skewer romantic comedies in ‘They Came Together’ trailer

Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd are coming together with “Wet Hot American Summer” director David Wain once again for the upcoming “They Came Together,” and a new trailer lets them spoof romantic comedy cliches while still supplying a little genuine romance and plenty of comedy. 

“Together” finds the duo going through the motions of a typical rom-com while hilariously calling attention to all of the genre's played-out conventions, and throwing in some “Airplane!”-style sight gags. With its jaunty piano score and overly-earnest voiceover, the trailer itself serves as a spoof.

Wain co-wrote the film with his “The State” pal Michael Showalter, and the supporting cast they've assembled is a veritable who's-who of comedy, including “Wet Hot's” Ken Marino and Michael Ian Black, “SNL” vets Kenan Thompson and Bill Hader, and primetime funny people like Jack McBrayer, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Cobie Smulders.

Sit down and watch the trailer here. Sit your ass down, Karen…

“They Came Together” will be in theaters and VOD June 27.

