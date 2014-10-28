Amy Poehler: Tina Fey and I are out as Golden Globes hosts after 2015

10.28.14 4 years ago

You know what they say: all good things must come to an end.

After two years hosting the Golden Globe Awards to stellar ratings and critical raves, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hanging up their hats after next year's show, according to Poehler during an interview on Tuesday's “Today” show:

“It”s the law of diminishing returns, which is why this is our last time. Unless you want to be a perennial host, there”s nowhere to go but down.”

Poehler and Fey hosted the awards ceremony for the first time in 2013 and subsequently signed a contract for two more. Audiences approved, with last year's Globes telecast becoming the highest-rated in ten years. So will the 2015 show really be their final appearance, or is there a chance they'll come back for more?

“It will be like our farewell tour,” Poehler joked later. “We”ll be like the Jay Z of the Globes and never retire.”

Watch Fey and Poehler's 2014 Golden Globes monologue below.

