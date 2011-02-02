Amy Smart gets ‘Shameless’ for Showtime

#Shameless
02.02.11
Amy Smart is set to appear on Showtime’s “Shameless.”
According to TVSquad’s Mo Ryan, Smart will be in the final two “Shameless” episodes of the dramedy’s first season playing a character named Jasmine.
Jasmine is described as a somebody who knows Emmy Rossum’s Fiona from their blue collar Chicago neighborhood. The character has a daughter the same age as Fiona’s sister Debbie and wants to horn in on Fiona’s active social life.
Will that mean nudity, partying and general disreputable behavior? Well, we can’t confirm, but based on the general state of affairs on “Shameless,” we also can’t deny.
Best known from features like “Crank,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Varsity Blues,” Smart has also been plenty active on the small screen. In addition to roles on “Felicity,” “Scrubs” and on the CBS drama “Smith,” Smart has co-starred in pilots each of the past two development seasons.

