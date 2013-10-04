Albuquerque is cool, published a Walter White obituary

#Breaking Bad
10.04.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Will he be greatly missed, though? Please write an essay on that topic in the comments below.

This obituary for Walter White that ran in a local newspaper certainly confused a few old people, and also has got to be the coolest thing Albuquerque has ever done.

(via LAist)

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSalbuquerqueBREAKING BADOBITUARYWalter White

