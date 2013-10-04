Albuquerque is cool, published a Walter White obituary

Will he be greatly missed, though? Please write an essay on that topic in the comments below.
This obituary for Walter White that ran in a local newspaper certainly confused a few old people, and also has got to be the coolest thing Albuquerque has ever done.
(via LAist)
REALLY?! Honestly, can we leave this show unspoiled for more than a week?
in the show LOST the island is purgatory. They are all actually dead. Some make it to heaven
There’s a huge difference between a show that has been off the air for three years and one that has been off the air for 5 days. If there hasn’t even been enough time for a Live+7 rating, there should be a spoiler warning.
yeah I know, just messing. only show I could think of anyway =P
I’m not overly pissed off about this because I always assumed Walt’s death was implicit in the premise of the show. I never thought for a moment that he’d be alive and well at the end of things.
Well I’m only on season 3 great it’s ruined for me
In LOST, the island was not purgatory, they are not all actually dead, and is never implicity said that there is or isnt a heaven after death.. so Joey was just joking or he just didnt understand the final season of LOST
now, if you are referring to S3 of Breaking Bad, then you should not have click to read an article that was had the words “Walter White Obituary”. just saying.