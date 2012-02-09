An open letter to the worst human being to ever sit in a theater

I considered my options carefully.
My first impulse, one which I wrestled with for about a half-hour, was to use my elbow to strike you once in the throat, as hard as possible, hoping that if I were to crush your windpipe completely, it would silence you.
Obviously, there are drawbacks to that approach, not the least of which would be the assault charge. I’d hate to have to deal with bail just because I went to see a review screening of “This Means War,” so I restrained myself.
But I want you to know… it was not easy.
Let’s back up a bit. I’d like to try to have an actual dialogue here, and that probably isn’t going to happen if I start by describing imagined violence against your person. It’s not my fault, though. It really isn’t. You need to take some responsibility because your conduct tonight was so above and beyond horrible that I can’t believe you are allowed out in public without a leash, a handler, strong medication, or some combination of the three.
First of all, if you’re the person I intend this letter for, then you were at the 7:00 screening of “This Means War” at the AMC Century City theater tonight. You sat in the second row, and you appeared to be in your mid-50s or early-60s. You are a silver-haired woman who spent a fair amount of the pre-show loudly explaining to the people in front of you that the gentleman you were at the theater with tonight is from Argentina. You seemed to want everyone to know that. People in other auditoriums were probably aware of it based on how emphatic you were and how many times you said it.
My wife is from Argentina. So we both dig Argentinians. Good. There we go. There’s a common ground we can start from. That’s always important, figuring out something that you have in common with someone else. It may be our only common ground, though, because I am not garbage wrapped in skin, unable to control myself in a manner befitting social contact with other human beings, and you, evidently, are. I’ve been an avid film fan for roughly 35 years now, and in that time, you are without question the worst human being I have ever sat next to.
It’s not even close. I’ve met my fair share of ill-mannered boors. I’ve heard people who were chemically incapable of shutting their mouths. I’ve seen a homeless man remove his pants and poop in a popcorn bucket. And yet, I would buy that man a ticket to join me for another film before I would willingly sit next to you again. That is how low you have set the bar. I am almost in awe of your horrifying lack of social grace.
It started before the lights went down, but to be fair, I was actually betting that the woman on the other side of me, the one who dragged out a giant knitting project and who spent twenty minutes talking about how she snuck her cell phone into the theater because “nobody’s going to tell me I can’t use my phone if I want to,” was going to be the nightmare. And while much of what poured out of the awful hole in the front of her skull made me wish I’d been born deaf, she at least grasped the general idea that when the lights went down, it was time for her to be quiet. She put away her knitting needles. She watched the movie. And she was perfectly fine.
You, on the other hand, took the opportunity when the lights went down to begin a running narration that only occasionally actually had anything to do with what was onscreen. As the 20th Century Fox logo came up, you mentioned to your companion, “You know, I like Fox. I like that they give us unlimited concessions.” I only wish you had availed yourself of more of them so that you had less time with an empty mouth. Unfortunately, two pieces of pizza, a pretzel, a large popcorn, ice cream, and the diet soda you were so proud of did not manage to keep your maw busy for the full two hours. And that was a shame.
Now, here’s where I need your help. I need to know how you would have wanted me to handle things differently tonight. Because I thought all three attempts I made to ask you to perhaps take it down a decibel or two were polite and well-mannered. I have this bizarre tendency to treat people with a modicum of respect even when they don’t deserve it, because I am aware that I am a 6’2″ guy and that I look like a mental patient when I’m angry. It rarely works out when I approach someone with my dander up, because I seem to activate the flight-or-fight response in people. I went out of my way to be courteous when I asked you to please stop talking. All three times.
Here’s where things sort of fell apart. All three times, your response was to lean away from me as if I had just started throwing up in your ear. You ignored me, and you refused to even look at me. You stopped speaking for a combined total of maybe 20 seconds, and then immediately went back to it.
I’m glad you enjoyed the movie. Really. I am glad your long incarceration is over and you have finally been allowed audiovisual entertainment again, and I would imagine after being locked in a dungeon for the aggressively stupid, anything would seem amazing. I don’t think my own enjoyment of Chelsea Handler’s sex jokes matched yours, but I’m fine with someone digging something more than I do. I admit I found it disturbing when you would throw yourself from side to side as if gripped by a seizure, and spilling my drink on me repeatedly probably didn’t help my mood at all. It is also probably not appropriate for you to slap my arm while you clap like Billy Madison on Nudie Magazine Day. Technically, I think I could make the case that I feared for my life and that any and all physical response was a matter of self-defense. You know how you were sitting with your legs curled up under you and you kept putting your shoes on me? You remember that? Would it surprise you to know that i find feet disgusting and the idea of you putting your feet on me makes my skin crawl? Would it shock you to learn that all fifteen times you did it, and all fifteen times I pushed your feet away, that was because I WANTED YOU TO TAKE YOUR FEET OFF OF ME? Or that I considered taking them off of you completely and then feeding them to you?
Again, though… that’s obviously a line I can’t cross. I can’t pick you up by your little chicken head and shake you until I am rewarded with a wet snap that ends the party of stupidity that is your daily life. I can’t use the steps of the theater to reproduce the funniest scene from “American History X.” Those aren’t things I can do, no matter how richly you might beg me for them. So how then do we handle this next time?
When you go to a movie theater and you treat it like it’s your living room, sharing every horrifying spasm of that flaccid muscle occupying space between your eyes, you have to understand that it is intolerable. I suspect you made a choice tonight that your enjoyment was more important than the enjoyment of anyone else in that theater, and that you routinely make that same choice. I don’t believe anyone is as horrible as this woman was without being firmly aware of it. So I’m asking… on the record… how do we handle this differently next time?
Do you want me to stand up over you and loudly ask you how recent your head injury was and applaud you for your brave attempts to overcome your behavioral issues? Do you want me to simply take the top off my drink and pour it in your lap in an effort to cool you down? Do you want me to join in your conversation and share my honest opinion of your honest opinion of the shirt Tom Hardy is wearing? Tell me how to handle you, and I’ll give it a try.
And even if you’re not that particular person, let me throw the question out to all of you on a larger scale. What do we do? What is too much, and what recourse is left to us at this point? If I was at the Drafthouse, I would have simply raised a card and watched the Drafthouse staff take tangible physical pleasure in the destruction of the simpleton, but unfortunately, not every theater is the Drafthouse. Even in LA, even in theaters where they charge a premium, there is no venue that will spend real energy removing a problem from the theater. They treat all theatergoers as equal, and it would take a criminal action to get them to step in and actually do something.
But not all theatergoers are equal. Tonight’s screening was free, but I regularly pay full price to go see things, and my feeling is that we all pay the same thing to get in, but once you cross the line, you forfeit your ticket price. If there were a theater in LA that aggressively threw people out for using their phones or talking loudly or any of a dozen other activities that poison the room for people trying to watch a film, I would give that theater all of my money. I would drive to any part of LA for that privilege.
For now, though, I find myself dreading even a free screening, surrounded by people who technically do something that could be loosely described as “the same job” that I do. I think that scares me most of all. There is a chance that the freakshow I sat next to tonight is actually allowed access to writers and directors and actors, actually given permission to walk into rooms with them to discuss their work. This cancer with a bad haircut might actually show up at another screening I attend.
Tonight was the one and only time I will tolerate this person. I honestly can’t say what I’ll do if faced with them again. I can say it will be embarrassing, and it will no doubt hurt someone’s feelings terribly. Then again, if you are so strikingly unaware of just how awful you are that you would behave the way this woman did in public, you may be beyond shaming.
Have we finally reached the point where we are powerless to take the moviegoing experience back from these animals?
Give me some indication that there is hope here. Please make me feel better about my options for the future.
Because after tonight, I can honestly say something I’ve never said before, something I didn’t think could ever say: I hate going to a movie theater.
You broke me, lady. And I only wish I could have returned the favor.
Weigh in, folks. How do we make this better? Because it can’t get much worse.
Here’s an idea – switch seats.
No..because then she doesn’t learn that her behavior is unacceptable. Why should she get away with it and everyone else suffer?
Why should HE have to switch seats because of HER bad behavior? He should have loudly humiliated her by telling her to shut up and keep her feet to herself. If she STILL failed to behave like a civilized human, he should have fetched an usher to have the woman removed.
PERIOD. No excuse for that. Zero tolerance.
You’re totally right, Christina Smith. Now he wrote a letter on the internet that she will never read. I’m sure she really learned her lesson.
It was a free screening , and considering that there were people sitting on both sides of him … why would you assume that there weren’t any other open seats ? I’m sure he was smart enough to consider moving , but he couldn’t . And some people really need to get humiliated to understand that their behavior is ridiculous . She’s certainly OLD enough to know that .
I was at a midnight screening of Spider-Man 2. The people behind me were being obnoxiously loud, even during the quiet dialogue scenes. After about a half-hour of it, I snapped, turned around, and yelled at them to shut the fuck up, and they were quite for the rest of the movie. Now I’m not even the least bit intimidating looking, so I know they weren’t scared of me or anything like that when they decided to quiet down. I think by being so blatantly confrontational, I put them on notice to the entire theater, and it made them much more self-conscious. Because chances are, if they’re annoying you, then they’re probably annoying most of the people around you.
This is a bad technique if it’s a situation where you think there’s a decent chance that the confrontation will escalate into violence, but something like a free press screening seems like a situation where that’s not very likely. So try that next time Drew. If nothing else, you’ll make the perpetrator as uncomfortable as you.
The funny thing is a couple years later, my brother, who was at the movie with me, reminded me of the incident, and I had no memory of it at all. Upon being reminded, the memory eventually returned. The only explanation I can come up for it is that by allowing my anger to steadily build to boil and then let it out so suddenly, my brain interpreted it as some sort of traumatic experience and blocked it. Very weird.
Oops, that was supposed to be it’s own comment, not part of a thread.
Usually not an option in screening situations. Packed house. No seats available.
Here’s an idea…YOU switch seats the next time someone is talking loudly in a movie theater then post another inane comment about how effective it was for you. Sounds like you are as much of a rude jerk as this harpy woman was.
I know who you are talking about and I think they had kick her out of screenings !!! she use to hang with the old people that are always at the beginning of the line but something happen and she got in to a fight or change guys but she does have a problem on staying still but she needs to learn to respect!! and I am sorry u had such a bad time
Here’s a better idea-put a stink bomb under her seat, break it, and walk as far away from the area as possible. Then, wait for the smell to arise and for everyone sitting around her to stand up and walk away…She’ll be too busy jawing to notice the smell…So it will undoubtedly appear that she’s the cause of the offensive odor that evacuates half of the theater.
@Jeff C: He’s in the second row of a free private screening. I’m guessing the theater is full. Any other suggestions smart-ass?
Switch seats? At a 7pm screening at the AMC Cent. City? That’s cute. You’re not from here, are you, Jeff?
As a former manager of a 22 screen multi-plex theater, I believe confronting the rude individual once and then, if they continue, enlisting the help of a manager is the most appropriate way to go (I would always give the person who had to leave and complain a free pass if they felt like they missed part of the movie).
Having said that, there was an night when a small white man told a large black man to shut up and received a broken nose and jaw for his trouble. The black man was later arrested, but it doesn’t seem worth it. If you feel like the person is dangerous, have the theater staff deal with it.
P.S. Switching seats is passive. Rude people need to be confronted.
He really shouldn’t have to move because she’s an uncivilized beast. She should, IMO, be held accountable for her actions.
@Aaron: what does the race of the individuals involved in your story have to do with the proceedings?
@Guest Go visit a movie theater in a black neighborhood and then you can try to pull the race card.
The woman was obviously a total moron and mentally challenged, sorry but I think I would have accidently thrown my drink over her,…. and somehow found my hands connecting with her face, no other way.
Switch seats? WOW you must be the only person, ever to consider that! Bravo to you, for giving it thought. You’re probably a disruptive moviegoer yourself to give such idiot advice. You have to be.
@DG101 Try going to theater near the trailer park with a bunch of loud mouthed white boys or the spoiled suburban brats who are obviously drunk and high. You do not dare say anything to those crazies.
As a lover of the movie theater, and a hater of people you described, I am sad for you. I am very sorry that your experience was ruined. People like her are AWFUL and all too common. I am shy and reserved and VERY frightened of confrontation, so I would not have done anything different, I am sure…I wish I could, though. I would LOVE someone to put her in her place. I would love to be there next time you run into her/anyone like her.
If you know how to gleek in someone’s direction without getting it on any other patron, try that. The offender keeps getting random drops on their head and look up to see nothing. It’s somewhat satisfying if not effective.
WTF is wrong with you?
BecitheGreat, that’s called assault, and you should be arrested for that. My advice is to forget you have that “talent.”
Just so you’re not alone, I fully support the idea of spitting on the heads of movie theater shitheels. Do it for those of us that can’t spit that accurately.
GROSSED OUT, your are the definition of what’s wrong with this country. It’s not assault. Let me guess, your from LA or some other metropolitan area. You probably voted for Obama too.
@Sickofwhiners, so when I get offended for something you did, I should unzip my pants and pee all over your head in response? Hurling ANY bodily fluid on another person in harmful intent is not only assault, but is grounds for that person to knock the shit out you. You, my friend, are the definition of what’s wrong with this country.
The only way I keep my sanity is by doing this: I wait until the lights go down and the previews start and only then actually take my seat. I find one as far away from other people as I can while still being able to enjoy the view. That’s it. Otherwise I can’t go to the theater.
excellent article. i’ll forward it to theaters in my area. take whatever action you deem appropriate next time. i await the results.
i have hated going to the theater for years. would love to be able to go back
Stand up and directly in her way of the screen. From there, you can decide if you want to state things to her plainly or just continue to watch the film right in front of her.
I did this twice. Once during the first screening of Star Wars. We’d waited in line for hours. Couple behind us were on a date – chatting and cooing – until I couldn’t take it anymore. They got the message without harsh words between us.
The second time, sadly, it didn’t work. The group just laughed at me until I found another seat in the wrafters. Then I worried they’d be outside to beat me up. Is it worth it? No.
Your restraint is to be admired. I thought just as you do during my reign of “free screenings” and always felt in the worst of company. Arrogance, entitlement and inconsideration go along with the public territory these days, but there is no excuse for being an asshole. Ever.
Kudos on your fortitude for writing this. I hope someone who knows her reads this. I hope they send it to her. I hope she reads it and feels awful.
Keep up the good fight.
Maj
“I’ve seen a homeless man remove his pants and poop in a popcorn bucket. And yet, I would buy that man a ticket to join me for another film before I would willingly sit next to you again.”
Perfection
That was priceless…. I agree.
Nearly fell out of my chair.
Shared love of the art
I was that homeless man. Sorry if I offended you.
I was that popcorn bucket. I was offended.
I was the poop. Sorry for party rockin’
I’ll ask a rude person to be quiet, nicely. Second time I give them the good ol’ STFU. After that I go to management and get my money back. It’s too much of a hassle to get someone thrown out nowadays
I’m so sorry to hear you say you’re never going to a theater. DON’T LET THEM KEEP YOU DOWN!!!
Anywhoo. I’m not sure how we can make this better, because I thought there was an unwritten rule/rules that one followed in a theater.
1. Shut the hell up. If you need to talk whisper. if you can hear yourself, you’re not whispering.
2. Sure, you can keep your cell phone, but you sure as hell better not answer a call.
3. Don’t throw your popcorn.
4. Oh, and don’t make out during the movie. I know the fact that the armrests move up is tempting, but just don’t.
5. If someone asks you to be quiet, you’d best shut up. Not sure how all theaters treat “talkers” but around here in NY you’ll get kicked out.
That seems basic enough to me. Unless I forgot something. What baffles me is that sometimes people lack the basic courtesy to stop talking during a movie when you ask them.
I agree with everything stated except the make out part
The problem is…THEY AREN’T UNWRITTEN! They have notices before every single movie that tell you to turn off your phone and stop talking. People just think they’re above the rules.
I don’t care about #4 if the folks making out aren’t making noise, blocking my view, or kicking my chair. But the rest are spot-on.
Not just talking on cell phones, but checking them — the bright light in a darkened theater is very distracting. If you’re not there to watch the movie, please remember that the rest of us are!
Pouring your soda on her would have been worth a shot. Just me (and I’ve never been to a theater in L.A.), but I would have still got up, searched out someone in management and strongly recommended they escort that disruptive asshole out of the building. Barring ejection or a baptism of Diet Coke, about all you can do is get the hell out of there and try another day.
Serephin all your suggestions are fine but maybe the free showing was the only one he could afford, right now!
If it’s a press screening (I know how crowded they are), and if she actually is given passes for whatever job she does, it might be worth finding out her name so you can have her barred from other press screenings. (I don’t know any producer or studio for that matter who wants to have their free screenings negatively affected by morons like her – it’s hard to be positive about a movie when the experience of watching it was pure agony).
Forget the diet Coke, use regular Coke. With the former, the Coke evaporates. Using the latter, the sugar is sure to stick on her all night.
“Even in LA, even in theaters where they charge a premium, there is no venue that will spend real energy removing a problem from the theater. They treat all theatergoers as equal, and it would take a criminal action to get them to step in and actually do something.”
You never came to my theater. I took pleasure in escorting these types out. I did it frequently, and I enjoyed it.
…But then again, you manage Drive-In during the summer and try telling me that the Drafthouse does a better job than we did.
I was at a movie with a group of kids in the front row talking and using their cell phones. Someone got the usher but by the time he came in they’d hidden them. Given that he was only a couple years older than they were, I didn’t expect much, and he didn’t do anything since he didn’t see anything. Wish they’d have some infrared cameras in there so management could zero in on situations like that.
Good for you for being vigilant, though. I just wish that were the norm.
(Infrared cameras? Cell phones aren’t hotter than the stuff around them. Their bright, conspicuous screens are among the biggest reasons they’re a problem in the theater to start with.)
(Also, given that the kids hid their phones by the time the usher got there, didn’t this system work? What did you want — eviction? scolding? criminal proceedings? The idea was to make the movie watchable. The kids seem to have gotten that message, at least for the length of time you were in the theater with them. Hey, you win.)
I’d agree with you, but you are clearly without compassion.
Something, SOMETHING, was going on with this woman which you do not understand. And it’s all well and good for you to stick a pin in each of her points on a voodoo doll, but you’re still missing something.
Your lack of understanding? I understand.
But if you got paid to write this hipster piece of judgmental crap?
Shame on YOU, Mister Hispter.
The word ‘hipster’ (hispter?) has been slowly being pushed towards meaninglessness for some time. I would like to congratulate Tana for finishing the job.
Joke, right? He’s there to watch a movie, not psychoanalyze the babbling moron next to him.
Really? Being upset at rude behavior makes a person a hipster? You must be some kind of saint.
Reply to comment…
What could *possibly* have been going on with this woman that he did not understand? Or that the rest of us are not understanding? I do not understand your interpretation of this except for wanting to call someone a hipster
Drew, I think we found our culprit.
Tana has an excellent point. After rereading the post, it seems that our deplorable movie-going friend may have been autistic, or had some other special needs. I am not a psychiatrist in any way shape or form, so dont think I’m diagnosing her and immediately validating her behavior, but this possibility at least changes my emotion toward this letter from “Why didn’t you knock her teeth out?” to “Good for you to restrain yourself. You should feel blessed that you can do so, unlike others.”
PS: Tana, I agree with Carl – the ‘hipster’ comment removed all your credibility. Sorry.
Hey Tana, you need to buy a clue, because you clearly are an absolute moron!!
She may indeed have some kind of personality or mental disorder. That does not give her the right to even be in the theatre. If you physically cannot behave in a way that is required for an activity, DON’T DO THAT ACTIVITY. It’s like showing up to a two-man kayak trip when you don’t have arms.
Honestly, if she has a mental disorder, that prevents her from even possessing the mental capacities to comprehend her actions or the effect they have on those around her, she shouldn’t be held accountable.
Uhmm, guys, there’s obviously something wrong with Tana. Have you hipsters no compassion?!?
So let’s pose a tough question here then. If someone has a mental disorder then everyone else in the theater has to suffer and not enjoy the film? Should people with mental handicaps have their own screenings or is that segregation? Someone advise on how to solve this issue.
Someone with a diagnosed mental disorder is not going to be a participant in a professional movie critic/reviewers screening. This woman is just tactless and self-absorbed.
Perhaps if people went to the theatre management, even during free screenings, explained the situation and asked for a pass to a later showing, management would tire of losing money over these disruptive individuals and would take action to remove them. On the other hand, I’m an optimist.
That was my first thought, that the woman was actually mentally ill and has serious behavioral problems. But how would she have gotten into a critics’ screening? Maybe she’s such a self-absorbed critic that she thinks she owns the damn theater and lives in it.
The answer is to talk to the management and tell them exactly what this lunatic is doing. She is clearly crossing the line of acceptable behavior by putting her feet on you (!) and needs to be removed from the theater. I don’t think this is a “hipster” issue given the film you were seeing (no real hipsters would see anything with Chelsea Handler in it), it’s an issue of a woman being a selfish, stupid ass. If the management won’t do anything about it, you should refuse to return to that theater, whether you pay to get in or not. Unacceptable.
A. we found our obnoxious a-hole or
B. we have one well in the making.
If she was mentally disabled then shouldn’t her Argentinian friend have kept her home? I think this is, as was said above, a result of the growing plague of self entitlement. And the feet on the seat thing? I have never understood that. How little class, knowledge about cleanliness, or simple respect must one have to do this? Do they not care that by engaging in this behavior that they are then not caring that they have their head, arm, or popcorn basically lying on the bottom of someone’s shoe (or bare foot, as ive seen on many occasion)? I’m afraid to touch the bottom of my own shoe! I certainly wouldn’t rest my head on it or eat popcorn off the bottom of it!
I go to these screenings a lot. Most of the people do act entitled but are basically harmless. I did however, encounter a woman about the same age at a screening who was just as rude as the one described. Maybe it was the same woman? It WAS a Fox screening! She was trouble the minute she walked in.
She saw the seat she wanted but it, and the seat next to it, was taped. Well she just ripped off the tape and sat down. One of the people running the screening told her that she couldn’t sit there,it was reserved for a studio executive who would be arriving late and didn’t want to disturb the other moviegoers. He respectfully offered to find her another seat. She made some rude comment and shoved her “VIP” ticket in his face.
Again, very calmly, she was asked to relocate. The gentleman had even found her the exact same seat on the other end of the aisle! Well, she stared at him for a moment and then started to fiddle with her purse. It looked like she was getting ready to stand and move.
She pulled out a magazine and started to read! Again she was asked to relocate. She ignored the man. Finally he said “so you are not going to move then”? No response.
The person two seats over from her said he could move his jacket and offer this extra seat. She said nothing but got up and moved over. She then gave the gentleman working the screening an odd, satisfied grimace. We soon discovered why.
The movie was about to start and she had a friend that came in for which she removed the tape again thereby getting her way and taking up that seat once again. She smiled wide at her triumph.
Then of course she talked and ate with her mouth open (why/when did that become proper behavior?).
AMC theaters tried once to solve this problem with buttons for the moviegoers that would summon theater staff to the theater with nobody else being the wiser. This of course didn’t work because the same ass-hats that were the problem abused the system.
Let’s all put our thinking caps on and find a solution! Love the article! Wish I was as articulate.
Oh my god! I am absolutely appalled at the ignorant attitude towards disabilities. Perhaps we should just put these people away some where, so they don’t disturb anyone.
I think the HIPSTER comment came about because the writer of this article took glaring social retardation at face value as a personal affront instead of exercising a little empathy. It’s like people who see screaming children and whine that it’s ruining their meal. Hipsters are notoriously narcissistic and forever bring any and every piece of minute drama back to the forefront of their self-spun mythology. Much like this goofy piece.
@LEAFSFAN68 Okay, bleeding heart. What’s your solution to someone with mental disabilities ruining movies, especially ones you’ve paid for?
For the record Joe Camel, it’s not the screaming kiddies that ruin meals. It’s their self-absorbed parents who refuse to parent. Just so we’re all clear.
I had this same reaction, sans the returned fire of the “hipster” business. (Though frankly, the snarky tone is there.)
I volunteer at a place that rehabilitates people after traumatic brain injuries, strokes, and so on. We take field trips of various sorts — to local sports teams, or to the zoo, for example.
People think of mobility problems after a spinal cord injury. There are plenty of behavioral consequences, too. In our volunteer orientation, before we were allowed to see one client, we were given a series of questions about that stuff. What happens if the client tries to borrow money for a soda at the baseball game? The center’s approach is that patients often need to re-establish stuff like money management, so you shouldn’t go there. That kind of thing.
The bigger picture is that yeah, you need to address inappropriate behavior, without somehow becoming the thing you’re reacting to. The latter is where our writer failed here. Faced with a person who didn’t respect him, he resorted to dehumanizing that person. (And various commentors chimed right in. ‘How do we take theaters back from these animals?’)
I’m not at all sure that delivering a rhetorical fusillade of a Web rant that includes multiple death threats (including a picture of a guy with an assault rifle) and a series of “worst human being ever” descriptions is helping you, let alone her. On a field trip I’d have clinical staff present. In a theater…. I guess you have to fetch whatever authorities are there, and do your best with that. Life isn’t perfect, but you don’t want to turn into the thing you despise, do you?
Hey, Tana, there is such a thing as “asshole who doesn’t have some particular medical diagnosis that handwringing twatbuckets on the internet like to use as excuses.”
Joe Camel: “It’s like people who see screaming children and whine that it’s ruining their meal.” It *IS* ruining our meal. We pay for ambience as well as food. If you can’t teach your spawn how to behave in public, take them to Chuck E. Cheese or slop them at home.
As a parent with kids, the restaurant thing isn’t rocket science: if I take my kids to a restaurant that has a kids menu inside a little activity book, it’s a family restaurant. Kids being kids is part of the deal, and if you came to Red Robin for a quiet, romantic dinner, you’re a dumbass. Things like uncontrolled screaming or actually harassing someone at another table are never acceptable, of course, so a parent’s responsibility is to either put an end to it rapidly, or get the kid(s) out of the restaurant ASAP.
On the other hand, if I take my kids to a quiet little romantic bistro or a pricey fusion restaurant with a cutting-edge chef, it will only be because I think they will be able to behave themselves in a manner appropriate to the venue. If they fail do do so, I will be horribly embarrassed, and I will get them out of there as quickly as humanly possible.
Movie theaters are similar: if you go to a 2 pm showing of Wreck It Ralph expecting to have a nice, quiet experience, well, good luck to you. If there are bored kids causing distractions in a 10 pm screening of The Bicycle Thief, there are probably some bad parents involved.
thepaintedfairy@earthlink.net
I love everything about this. Other than the misery you suffered, naturally.
I can understand your misfortune and I’m sorry you had to go through such an experience. It truly is depressing that people go into theatres caring for no one but themselves and act this way. I can honestly agree though that if there was a theatre somewhere in LA that actually kicked people out for suh transgressions I would pay any amount of money they asked just to attend.
This is absolutely the answer. If even one theatre would take this approach, they would immediately see such an increase in traffic that it would be crazy for others not to follow suit. Theatre owners seem to think we need fancier concessions or whiz-bang add-ons like 3D to coax us away from our home entertainment centers. All we need is some enforcement of the basic rules of moviegoing to restore some dignity to the experience. AMC, you have like two dozen locations across LA – why not try this at one of them for 8 weeks? I promise the results will amaze you.
God, yes. There are three non-Landmark theaters in Philly that show new movies (and one tiny place that shows maybe one new movie). Two of the three are completely unbearable, and the third is dicey. I would pay more to go see something like Chronicle or the Avengers on a nice big screen rather than via Netflix, but only if I feel reasonably sure my experience will be pleasant.
I would pay extra to go to such a place. Especially one that had screenings which do not allow children or teenagers. (slightly off the topic, but related, I think)
Reply to comment…ime 17 and consider myself quite polite at theaters. I talk quitely to my friend before it starts and only a few wuiteley and quickley whisped comments to my friend(s) through the rest. So I dont think its fair to say to ban all teenagers and kids. Should we ban all woman because of what this one woman did? No of course. Ageism its a thing ( I think h ha he hu).
You were much too kind. I would have said loudly enough so that everyone in the theater heard “Ma’am, this is NOT your living room, would you kindly SHUT UP or LEAVE this theater now !” … if that didn’t work, I’d go get a manager or security person for the screening, explain that I’m a reviewer, this is my job, and this woman needs to be removed from the theater.
Just fuck being polite when someone else isn’t. Not just in movie theaters, but in your entire life. Those of us who treat others with respect by default (decent people) put up with too much crap from people who don’t just because we want avoid confrontation. We all need to start treating rude, inconsiderate, and altogether shitty people like what they are. If that leads to fights, so be it. I’d rather a fist fight and a ban from a particular movie theater or restaurant or whatever than continue to just put with people who can’t grasp the concept that there are other people in the world besides them.
The fact that you’d rather get into a fight and cause physical harm to someone than deal with the reality that rude people exist means you are one of the ones that can’t grasp that other people exist besides you. Also, you might want to seek anger managment counseling.
Daredevil, do you know the definition of anger MANAGEMENT? It seems he MANAGED his anger quite effectively. It’s fun to throw psychological buzz words around though, isn’t it?
“An Eye for an Eye makes Every Man Blind.”
As an avid fan and film nut, I can honestly say that the overall experience of going to the movies has flat out become miserable. From $15 tickets, to packs of teens who won’t shut up, to cell phone gabbers in the middle of the movies, the total lack of respect for anyone but their own selfish interests has killed my willingness or desire to spend my previously routine ticket budget in my local theater. I would rather wait for Blu-Ray or Netflix, than walk out disgusted with my wasted $ and terrible experiences. If Hollywood wants to fix their lack of box office receipts, maybe start with making sure the customer can actually focus on the story on the screen, instead of the idiot breathing down your neck who’s playing “Mystery Science Theater,” which no one wants to hear. I’m sorry your experience sucked, but take solace in knowing, you’re far from alone.
This, completely.
AMEN! Haven’t been to a movie in a LONG time because of this.
Like my Daddy always said: you vote with your dollars. If those who find the theater environment not conducive to watching the movie would walk out and demand their money back (politely explaining why so it’s a learning experience for the management of course), it would have an impact. We’ve lost our sense of appropriate behavior, with “tolerance” the buzzword for looking the other way when we should speak up or not patronize the establishment that allows the behavior, no matter what it is.
I can’t believe how insensitive she was! The theater employees should have done something
Here in my country, people are not like that, sure we have people talking incessantly but they could be told to shut up when people shush them.
the worst theater experience I had was with kids crying/whining to their parents but most of the time the parents leave the theater so as not to disturb the other people.
That will not work at an industry screening as I was told today that they are almost always full,no seats left and only a guy running the projection,no theater attendants. It is the law of the jungle so bring your switchblade.
Opposite George knows how to handle this situation. The threat of physical violence is all you need, not the act itself. :-)
[www.youtube.com]
The threat of physical violence is still both illegal and actionable. Not that this excuses a-holes who talk in a movie theater, but just – y’know – not a great idea in practice.
Sounds like you say next to a retarded sea lion with verbal diarrhea (which is totally unfair to retarded sea lions). So sorry. Also: I may never go to a movie again.
Years ago, I had my own bad theater experience. I went and saw Harry Potter 2, but I couldn’t hear it because everyone else (all college age or older due to it being a late night show) wouldn’t shut up.
My opinion is that during the movie everyone else WILL shut up. The first time I hear noise, I might let it go if it’s brief. The second, maybe even the third, will get a “Ssshhhh” from me. After that comes, “Please be quiet,” followed by, “Be quiet, I’m trying to watch the movie.” Finally comes all 6’8″ of me getting up, getting the theater staff, and directing them to that person’s location and asking them to be removed.
We are paying way too much money to miss hearing or seeing movies. I just won’t take disruptive people any more.
You went and saw Harry Potter 2 “years ago?” Wow, we muffles weren’t allowed to see it until last year.
Hey Will,
Do you think he meant the 2nd Harry Potter movie, which came out in 2002? Maybe take a breath before being a douche.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets came out November 15, 2002.
“muffles”…haha…
I do the same thing now, Len. I wrote a piece on Facebook about a woman who pulled out an IPAD during a rare 35mm print screening. I asked her to turn it off and 20 minutes later she turned it back on. I walked over and told her to turn it off, she just put it next to her chest. Five minutes later she was using it again and I walked over and took it from her and turned it off and she went out in the hall to use it. This was two weeks ago. I speak up now. I sit in the back of theaters so I see every cell phone. When they go on I loudly say, ‘TURN YOUR CELL PHONE OFF!’ We all have to be in on this. People on internet threads who make poor jokes, be damned.
I cant say I would have done anything differently, but I can commiserate. Two middle aged women behind me in SATC movie had A) never seen the show and apparently were shocked by sex scenes. B) had no decernable fashion sense but decided they were Heidi Klum and commented on EVERY outfit.
I didnt see another movie in the theaters for about a year after that. You at least said something. I gave a bunch of vicious head turns in their direction to no avail. I think those people dont actually like movies, its just something to do.
Imagine if you were sitting with them for “Sex and the City 2.”
Haha, I probably wouldnt have minded so much. Their commentary may have been a welcome addition to that one!
Although a bad movie is still no excuse for bad manners.
As a gray haired older woman – I tremble when I see a gaggle of them at the movie theatre. They are by far the worst. Even the teenager who laughed at every moment of Girl w/ the Dragon Tattoo –until the big scene — was not as offensive and reluctant to behave as they are. I am ashamed of my demographic. Girls night out doesn’t mean go sit in the theatre and gab about your douche bag husbands/boyfriends/bosses.
As a middle aged man, I tremble when I see a gray haired older woman with a friend, as my experience has been that they seem to think they can talk as loud as they want, as often as they want. My point being, there is no one demographic that ruins movies – it’s self-centered, clueless, and rude people in general, which, unfortunately, is a demographic that crosses all age/race/gender lines.
Bravo sir. locked in a dungeon for the aggressively stupid is a great line. We live in a world of half-retarded ass faced old morons. That is why I thought of offering my services as a movie theater body guard. For a few bucks I will sit next to you and beat down any of the chumps that destroy movies. Together we can create a new job market and send a message at the same time.
If you’re going after the old morons, a worthy target, you also have to include the grotesquely entitled millennials who won’t stop texting or checking their messages.
It would all depend on the movie for me. If it was one that I would not want to miss a moment of, I would just switch seats, but I’d make it a point of telling her what I was doing and that she is the reason I’m doing it.
If switching seats is not an option, I’d do something like pass her a note that simply said, “SHUT UP FOR THE LOVE OF GOD!!!!”
If it was a movie that’s not a big deal to miss a moment of, as most rom-coms are, I’d go get a manager and tell them what’s going on.
Other then that, I’m out of ideas.
Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant!!!!
Wow, I’m sure she was annoying. Calm down.
I’ve been in your shoes. Back in the day we could ask an usher to handle it. Today our only recourse is to prevail upon management. I’m not ashamed to say I had a woman thrown out of Harry Potter because she couldn’t control her 3-year-old, who had no business in tbe theater. We have to stand up to these people, or they will continue to go through life acting badly…and making us miserable.
oh god, I had to deal with a crying baby on the last movie I went to see…the expendables??? We ejected them pretty quick. Jersey doesn’t tolerate that crap.
Amazing. I too had to get an usher to throw out a woman sitting next to me who brought a poor, restless, crying baby to a 10pm showing of…you guessed it! The Expendables!
There needs to be a code of conduct. Might I suggest [www.bbc.co.uk]
There is a code of conduct at AMC Theatres. Contact a manager. great letter!!!
Drew, all I’m going to say is that, even with the seething hatred and barely-contained violence in your post, I have to say that you are a friggin’ SAINT. I’ve gotten into verbal altercations (and one time, almost a physical one) for far less than you up with tonight.
There needs to be a code of conduct. Might I suggest this as a starting point. [www.bbc.co.uk]
Sounds like quite the monster. Still doesn’t quite compare to the pack of hyenas I have to cope with at the AMC Empire in 42nd Street. Those “people” are a whole other league of awful.
I think it’s quite simple. We can complain all day and all night about things like bad theatre management and crappy projection and all that shit. But you know what? Those things were always a problem. My dad tells me stories about terrible projection and stupid ushers from when he was young.
No, the biggest problem, the thing that has caused the biggest decline in the quality of the theatrical experience is that almost nobody who goes to the movies has any respect for them anymore. And no respect for the movies translates to an assumption that nobody else has any respect either. This leads people to not even notice that they’re behaving like disgusting animals. It’s just the way they behave and they figure everyone else does as well.
This case sounds especially bad, but it’s just an extreme version of the same bullshit. It’s not bad movies or bad theatres that have ruined moviegoing.
The people going to the movies have ruined moviegoing, and quite frankly it’s disgusting.
Tonight I went to see Mission: Impossible 4 in the glory of 70mm IMAX. Now if only the soundtrack wasn’t so loud, otherwise I could have told the piece of shit sitting down in the third row to stop looking pictures of her friend on Facebook FOR THE ENTIRE SECOND HALF OF THE MOVIE!
I’m reaching that same stage as you.
My point exactly!
From what I remember at working at AMC was the fact employees are not able to kick someone out of the theater. We are supposed to warn the person and if they continue to alert management who then threatens to kick them out again. Rarely have I ever seen management kick someone out for being a terrible moviegoer.
I once threw a handful of pocket change at the back of a guy’s head because he answered his phone 3 times after I repeatedly and politely asked him to stop.
Mike, I think I love you;)
I like to comfort myself with the knowledge that there’s a special level of hell reserved for child molesters and those that talk in the theater.
A Firely reference in response to a rant about the movie theater etiquette that encapsulates the rage I feel pretty much every time I go to the theater lately? I’ve found my people! ;)
We stand up against it. I had an arguement with someone that thought live tweeting a movie was completely acceptable. I nearly tore his head off. I leaned over to one person who was texting and said “If you’re not a doctor, and I see the light of your phone come on again, I’l throw it to the bottom of the theater. If you are a doctor, get the fuck out and go tend your fucking emergency.” We, as film and theater lovers, need to take our movie theaters back!
I just laughed so loud I woke up my wife and kids when I read that! Oh the irony… Reading a post about being quiet made me bust a gut and cause a disturbance
As someone who attends movies with a doctor, pray to fucking God its not your relative they’re getting a call about, jackass.
@kevin, I agree. Talking on the cell phone is one thing. Getting a text is an entirely different animal.
Why do we think sitting in a large dark room with many dubious strangers will end well? Never ever go to a cinema. The end.
The sad thing is I know exactly how you feel. It’s mindblowing to me that these people have no ounce of respect and common courtesy. I went to an R-rated movie where a mom brought her baby. The baby’s crying in the stroller, people are obviously annoyed, shushing them, telling her to take the baby out, and the mom is shushing the entire audience back and cursing like a madwoman. It was insane! While we’re on the subject, how annoying are people who keep playing with the noisy plastic wrap in theaters?! UGH! The discouraging part of this is that there doesn’t appear to be any encouraging answer to deal with these idiots…
You would not believe the arguments I’ve had with people who defend the right of parents to bring screaming infants to movies.
A completely valid complaint followed by a totally bullshit bit of bitchery. People “play” with the plastic wrap because their candy is IN the package and they want to get it OUT so they can eat it. People who complain about little stupid shit like this is what takes credibility away from REAL annoyances.
I can’t believe this is an actual article on Hitfix. It’s too much like the stuff that you find on Aint it Cool News.
Life is too short to worry about whether she adequately learned some lesson you think she deserved to learn. Just switch seats and move on. Leave if you must, get a refund if you can. By making a big deal out of it you just make it a more important part of your night and detract from your own enjoyment.
I certainly would not recommend engaging a person like that in anything confrontational. That’s an inadvisable path to go down that could have unexpected outcomes for you.
I’d also suggest you understand that you don’t know people just by your temporary interactions with them. For all you know she might be an emergency room nurse who has saved more lives than you’ve written movie reviews. Or maybe she is under some medication for an injury and it is making her loopy. Or she could just be a jerk. Who knows. Just move or leave and get on with your life, unfair or not it’s the best course of action.
Ed, he was attending the screening – with other journalists, critics and press – in order to review the movie. This was a member of the press (or a guest) who was acting this way when people are trying to do their jobs. You need to take it into perspective. This wasn’t just a Friday night screening at the local cineplex.
So the only solution is that normal, respectable moviegoers who are just there to watch a movie have to be the martyrs and let these ill-mannered morons get away yet again for their behavior???
Would you have let mother teresa spit in your soup? No matter how “good” of a person she was there is nothing you can do to excuse ruining another persons experience.
Wow, thanks person with useless opinions, no comprehension of the context of the situation and a condescending tone. You’ve solved all the world’s problems singlehandedly.
As an adult human being, she is responsible for her own conduct. Whether it was her personality or extenuating circumstances driving her conduct, if she was incapable of acting appropriately in a theatre, she shouldn’t have been there.
You, sir, are a complete tool. Not only is it clear that you’ve never actually read an article on Aintitcool, but you completely miss the point. How about if you’re someone who is SO important you can’t be away from your phone for 2 hours, you don’t go to a movie and inconvenience those around you? How about if you’re taking some medication that makes you act inappropriately, you keep your doped up ass at home? The best course of action is to just sit there and let your money be completely wasted by inconsiderate assholes? Oh hell no.
Alamo drafthouse. They EJECT ANYONE with only one warning (and no refunds) . They’re awesome!
Did you not read the article?
Here here!!!! I have to take Xanax to go to the movies to keep from ripping people’s throats out!
On the switching seats comment, well Century City does have assigned seating. My real issue is that talking in movies is becoming a “thing” and I have no idea why? Common sense people. Don’t talk during a movie, and next time I’ll be the b!t*h that tells you to STFU. It’s too expensive for me to listen your unwanted commentary.
Are you sure “she” wasn’t just Sacha Baron Cohen in some elaborate costume?
“I hate going to a movie theater.”
Welcome.
One of my favorite films in 2011 was Drive. The absolute worst cinematic experience I’ve gone through in 2011 was… also Drive. Let me back up a bit. I love going to the movies and in these times of Netflix; video on demand and watching movies on a screen the size of a stamp I seem to be one of the few defenders of the theatrical experience. But it’s a tough love! Because for years now every once and a while someone just fucks it up for me. It has happened too many times for me to count. I’ve seen people throw up huge nacho-chunks; provide a running commentary and flash little red laser beams at the breasts of whatever female actress shows up on screen.
But Drive too the cake. At least for the time being. Having obviously figured they were in for a Fast & Furious-style movie the screening I was at filled up with loud, obnoxious guys. Three of them sat behind my girlfriend and myself and they could not deal with the movie. They cried out it was boring and when on-screen violence happened they just couldn’t deal with it. They weren’t laughing at it; they just couldn’t handle it. And they all felt everybody in the audience should know this.
When my girlfriend and I made them aware of our discomfort it went up a notch. They had targets now. Since I also have a tendency to go completely berserk when I get mad and I didn’t wanna end up in a fight I bit my tongue and sat it out.
As the movie ended and the happy trio exited the theatre they glanced back at us with the remark: “now let’s see what this ugly fat whore looks like”. Needless to say; my fists itched something fierce.
What has happened to society? I don’t wanna sound like an old bore but it only seems to be getting worse!
I’ve got many more stories to tell; including u confrontation with a bunch of pseudo-intellectuel “festival-going-folk; you know the kind: they only go to the movies once a year; preferably an arthouse movie during a film festival and when they do so they treat everybody else as inferior. These guys pushed my buttons even more ’cause I verbally launched into them; for everybody waiting in line to hear.
I’ve got more stories to tell here… but the “whore”-remark floored me. I mean, I’m a pretty open-minded, progressive guy. I live in a (Belgian) neighborhoud amongst Muslim-families. But the fact that the troublemakers in the theatre were Turkish flamed my more conservative tendencies. There is the notion that a lot of Turkish men have a disgust for western women. Some of them consider young girls/women who go on vacation to Turkey as nothing but fuck-dolls. Glance at their women and they’ll tear your heart out; but when they call your girlfriend “slut”, “bitch” or “whore”… it’s culture. I know I’m oversimplifying and I hate thinking like that but it was what I felt after that screening. That’s a even worse side-effect. I’ll watch Drive again from the comfort of my home but my notion of tolerant behaviour has changed permanently. And I hate these idiots for doing that to me!
Yeah, that kind of thing, by confirming prejudices (against Turks, against Males, against young people, against whatever) and reducing one’s general opinion of humanity, actually damages the fabric of society. That’s why this is worth discussing.
Man, you’re lucky. If people only fuck up movies for you once in a while, you are lucky. Every once in a while, people DON’T fuck up a movie-going experience.
Well, that’s your punishment for going to see ‘This Means War’ in a cinema!
Wow…the understatement of the year. Honestly you did what you could but you were faced with someone who lacks all social graces. If I were you the third time I’d have threatened her with forcibly removing her from the theater personally.
I read the first line of the title of the article and I naturally just assumed that the letter was to the director of this movie…lol
That sucks. And it’s ruining the movie experience. It’s people like that that cause people to stay home.