Analysis: ‘127 Hours’ makes an Oscar comeback as ‘Inception’ is humbled

The big buzz this morning has been over the startling omission of Christopher Nolan in the best director category from today’s Oscar nominations announcement, but there’s a bigger story that needs to be immediately addressed: the amazing turnaround of “127 Hours.”
Just six weeks ago, if you were to ask any competing consultant or Oscar pundit if “127 Hours” still had a chance to receive a best picture nomination you would have received a stern “No.”Â Even after amazing reviews from its debut at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, “127” had not becoming the box office phenomenon many expected.Â Moreover, the continuing stories of moveigoers fainting or having attacks from the picture’s intense story weren’t just problematic, they were hovering on the ridiculous. Even director Danny Boyle remarked that he couldn’t understand the reaction and was concerned by it.Â Fox Searchlight’s attention was also no doubt diverted by the incredible success of “Black Swan” theatrically that had many considering it as a potential best picture upset winner. Â
How “127” turned it around was threefold. First, they embraced the reactionary nature of the film by discussing it openly and in their marketing.Â They even had James Franco record a Christmas video where his grandmother told viewers she was brave enough to watch it and why weren’t you?Â Second, and this ties into the first point, they put their best asset out in front, James Franco.Â The once press shy actor did everything humanly possible to help promote the film while still attending Yale and getting his Sundance Film Festival installation off the ground.Â You can’t discount how much affection for him personally and his performance helped seal the deal.Â Third, and most important, the screeners worked.Â Academy members who were scared off by the stories of attacks could watch the picture in the safety of their home able to turn it off if it just became to much to bear.Â It’s obvious by both the best picture and best director nominations, many members didn’t. Â
Granted, “127” is a long shot to win best picture, but Boyle’s masterpiece at least got its proper due and mostly thanks to Searchlight’s smart change in strategy.Â As we’ll discuss, some of their competitors weren’t as nimble.
Now, onto some other interesting revelations this morning.
What are Christopher Nolan’s peers telling him?
This has to be a very strange morning for Christopher Nolan. On one hand, both he and his wife received their first nominations as producers for “Inception.”Â He also landed his second nod for screenwriting and his decade old passion project found itself tied with “The Social Network” with an impressive eight nominations.Â Shockingly, however, Nolan didn’t land a directing nomination.Â This after he received his third DGA Awards directing nod for “inception”Â earlier for this month.Â In fact, Nolan has now been nominated by the DGA three times while also being snubbed by his peers in the Academy.Â It’s worth reminding that the directing branch is smaller then the DGA which also includes assistant directors, etc.Â Why his Academy peers are averse to him just can’t be the competition.Â Especially when the writer’s branch easily found him worthy of a screenplay nomination. And, if any movie is a “director’s” film it’s “Inception.”Â Could his peers believe Nolan’s success is too fast, too soon? Has he alienated them without knowing it?Â On a personal level, it’s got to be disconcerting for both Nolan and “Inception’s”Â studio, Warner Bros.
‘Black Swan’s’ polarizing reactions came back to haunt it
Since its Venice Film Festival debut, the reaction to Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan” has always been passionate. Those who love, love.Â Those who dislike, really dislike.Â Granted the former is a much bigger pool, but it appears there were enough of the latter to affect “Swan’s” nomination haul.Â After Globe, SAG and BAFTA nods for either Mila Kunis or Barbara Hershey, neither landed a best supporting actress honor from Oscar.Â The film also lost out on expected nominations in art direction, costume design and sound mixing.Â Add that up and it’s clear “Swan” has become a bigger long shot to win best picture than studio stable mate “127 Hours.” Who knew?
Is ‘True Grit’ the real party crasher?
“Inception’s” tumble has opened the door for the Coens’ adaptation of Charles Portis’ novel to be the strongest upset winner to “King’s Speech” or “Social Network” for best picture.Â 10 nominations is huge for the film as is the Coens’ landing yet another directing nomination.Â There has to be some concern over not making the editing field, but with a staggering (for a Western) $137 million at the box office so far, it could be the biggest spoiler of the night.Â Plus, you cannot underestimate the love for Jeff Bridges in the industry at the moment.Â Two hits and an Oscar win the past year have made him everyone’s favorite. Â
Something went wrong with ‘The Town’
Talk to any awards consultant around and they would continually tell you Ben Affleck’s “The Town” was consistently mentioned by Academy voters as a favorite.Â So, when the film went pretty much unrecognized by the guilds except for Jeremy Renner’s SAG nomination the assumption was the thriller could still make the final ten.Â However, it was the SAG omission for best ensemble that should have been the warning that a best picture nomination was in severe doubt. Â
Jacki Weaver means:Â Aussie, Aussie Aussie!
Many are no doubt surprised by Weaver’s inclusion here, but while talking to her before her LAFCA acceptance speech a few weeks ago, the Aussie acting icon shared stories of all her famous countrymen who sought her out to congratulate her on her Golden Globes nomination.Â Geoffrey Rush called, Nicole Kidman stopped by her play, current stage co-star Cate Blanchett made sure their production of “Uncle Vanya” gave her a special bow and Toni Collette sent flowers. Now, Weaver certainly deserves her shot at the global spotlight for her work in “Animal Kingdom,” but is there a real Australian voting bloc in the Academy? You bet there is.
When Julia Roberts speaks, Oscar voters listen
Roadside Attractions worked tirelessly and never gave up on their campaign for “Biutiful.”Â They were rewarded with nods for foreign language film and best actor for Bardem.Â However, the real key in Bardem’s nod wasn’t just that he’s become beloved among Academy members for his charm and talent. Julia Roberts did a rare thing for an actress of her stature and issued a public declaration for her love of Bardem’s performance that received a ton of press.Â Granted, it wasn’t the only big name to come to Bardem’s candidacy (Michael Mann, Werner Herzog and Sean Penn did too), but it was the most well known.Â And it helped.
Disney is officially on notice for the next ‘Tron’ sequel’s visual effects
After pushing the revolutionary effects of “Tron Legacy” in their marketing campaign for over a year, Disney and visual effects house Digital Domain got a slight slap in the face when the visual effects branch ignored them for a nomination.Â “Legacy” had made the final showcase cut, but the branch members voted for “Hereafter” over the sci-fi spectacle which allowed Jeff Bridges to play both an older and younger version of himself.Â Guess those complaints about the younger Bridges not looking so good came back to roost huh?Â Luckily, the companies will have a third sequel to redeem themselves (we think).
What do you think of this year’s nominees? Share your thoughts below.
For more on award season and entertainment buzz and news follow Gregory Ellwood on twitter @HitFixGregory.
I’m still not understanding why Nolan hasn’t received a single director nod yet from the academy, while every other organization honoured him. I just don’t understand it? Even steven speilberg got nominated during the period where the academy was hating on him.
Inception is a wonderful movie in many ways, but Nolan’s direction of actors must improve for him to get the nod.
Yeah, that makes sense because Heath Ledger was just terrible as the Joker.
Hahaha, good one, JEZZLEFFEZZLE.
Ledger was good, but Bale wasn’t.
I agree with Jonnybon on the second point at least.
I’ve been raving about 127 Hours since we saw it at the Starz Denver Film Festival and believe it rightly deserves it’s place as a best pic nominee over The Town. Franco’s performance was gut-wrenching and Boyle’s use of multiple cinematographers deserves it’s own award for originality.
Ironically Christopher Nolan Best Director snub may help Inceptionâ€™s chances to win Best Picture: Heâ€™s one of the producers!
I can see many Oscar voters looking for a reason not to vote for The Social Network or The Kingâ€™s Speech to do this.
I understand the Academy (and Hollywood) works like a really dysfunctional high school full of politicking and cliques. Scorcese didn’t win until a couple years ago and Spielberg had his dry streak but to not even nominate Nolan? I just don’t get it. At all. Greg, are you just speculating or is there actually any truth to your point of his peers’ (petty) personal feelings towards Nolan?
The Cohen brothers are sooooo overrated. I loved No Country but True Grit was just boring and horribly directed and edited. Jeff Bridges was great but thats about it. If it wins anything I will have lost all faith in industry voters.
While Nolan was snubbed the real crime for Inception was the editing snub. Lee Smith put in the best editing job of the last few years.
I really think that Inceptions snubs come down to the fact that other people are bitter that Nolan’s movies make soooo much money and they can’t.
Yeah, I’m thinking the same. Otherwise, I can’t understand it.
The editing snub is a crime. whether you like the movie or not, Edit was superb and it will be studied at film schools.
I just hope Nolan will win at something. If he wins in the Screenplay Category that would be awesome.
No surprises here really- I thought The Social Network was severely overrated and got most of its attention due to the subject matter rather than the movie as a whole. I’m a big David Fincher fan and he’s never let me down. Good movie but it didn’t make my Top Ten. I thought Howl was by far the best movie of the year with its combination of animation, acting (James Franco as Allen Ginsberg), and cinematography. You can check out my list on my artist’s blog at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com]
Not a really good list, man.
I think the message to Nolan is this: Movies can either be “good” or “successful,” not both. In making a movie that the pregame knock on it was that it was “too smart for audiences to succeed” (read: the moron Americans we loathe who saw The Blind Side) into an $800+ billion global grosser, he embarrassed the “real” art house flicks that no one pays money to see. If Inception had flopped, he would’ve been nominated.
The most notable Oscar nom snub was Davis Guggenheim’s Waiting For Superman which revealed how the Democrats and their chainholders in the teachers unions conspire to deny poor children proper education. The fact that the maker of the profoundly dishonest An Inconvenient Truth sought redemption for that mockumentary by calling out liberal sacred cows and making a doc that conservative pundits loved had to be punished. Heretics to the rigid left-wing order is not permitted in Hollywood. In fact, Christopher Nolan is still probably suffering for the perception that The Dark Knight was a pro-Dubya movie.
Alright I’ll give you that its pretty commonly understood that most in Hollywood lean left so you may right about why it was left out. However your criticism of the filmmakers doesn’t really work. If the filmmaker shows opinions that fall on different sides of the political spectrum in separate films, it seems more likely that he doesn’t make films driven by one political ideology rather than that he was seeking ‘redemption’ from conservative critics. That may be one of the strangest justifications I’ve heard in some time. The bias you reveal with this thinking is only your own.
Between The Town and 127, I think the Academy made the right choice. The Town never gripped me, and at its end I just considered it generally “good.” Nothing except Renner’s performance caught my eye.
127 Hours had me hyperventilating for an hour. It was so fast, and so heartwrenching, that Boyle deserves the nom just for being able to create an exciting, enthralling film out of a guy being stuck in a canyon for five days.
I really hate Bardem & Penelope Cruz.
Not a good sign for their upcoming offspring…
It’s really sad to see Nolan getting snubbed repeatedly. Although, I agree that The fighter is a respectable field with some good performances, it’s not even close to Inception in the sense of directorial accomplishment. At least I hope he wins for his amazing screenplay. Best movie I believe will go to True Grit with Best Director going to David Fincher and in spite of all my love for Inception deservedly so.
I hear they have quite a marketing push going for this movie too. And there’s video:
[www.youtube.com]