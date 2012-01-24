Analysis: Oscar continues to surprise in big and small ways

Somewhere in the offices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Oscar is fixing himself a stiff drink and thinking to himself, “You thought you knew it all. You thought I couldn’t surprise you. How wrong you were.”
Of course, the idea that this pundit would think there is a collective consciousness of the 5,782 Academy members manifesting itself to contemplate such thoughts is probably more of a sign of the insanely early hour AMPAS continues to insist on announcing these nominations, the high altitude of Park City, Utah or an increasingly annoying flu bug. But, I digress… While not all my peers will agree with me, the Academy featured surprises in almost every category including some shocking omissions along the way. There will be a lot of time to dissect the choices over the following weeks, but here are some initial thoughts on this morning’s 84th Academy Awards nominations.
So much for new rules: 9 Best Picture nominations
There is no one, no one who covers the Oscars, consults or works for a major studio in the hunt that ever thought there would be nine nominees this year. The hope was for seven and the new 5% rule seemed to make that a difficult plateau to reach. Instead, the membership showed a lot of splintered support and delivered only one less nominee than the year before. Is this what the vocal minority who were against the 10 and forced the change were expecting? Not really.
We love “Bridesmaids,” but not that much
The actors gave Melissa McCarthy a well-deserved nomination and Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo an original screenplay honor, but the blockbuster comedy couldn’t crack what turned out to be a nine nominee field. Still, would anyone have dreamed of this last June?
Really music branch? Really?
Two original song nominations. Just two. One for “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” and the second for “Real in Rio” from “Rio.” To say that the current rules for this category aren’t working is a major understatement.
Lots of “(Blank) got robbed” this year
Where should we start? Albert Brooks in supporting (shame on you Academy for giving “Drive” just a sound nod), Michael Fassbender in leading actor, Tilda Swinton in leading actress, Thomas McCarthy (“Win Win”) and Will Reiser (“50/50”) in original screenplay, “Project Nim” in documentary (that deserves a “wow” too), Shailene Woodley in supporting actress and “Tinker Tailor” for art direction are just some of the omissions we can’t wrap our heads around this morning. On the other hand…
It’s about time
No one is more ecstatic this morning than this movie fan that Gary Oldman finally got a well-deserved Oscar nod for “Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy.” Of course, the picture should have gotten in too, but it would have been a crime if Oldman delivered another stellar turn with no Oscar recognition.
Pixar and Disney get swatted
Disney and John Lasseter tried to stuff “Cars 2” down their throats in both the press and in trade ads, but the Academy’s animation branch weren’t intimidated and dismissed the critically lambasted Pixar film (the first not to receive a nod since the category began). Shockingly, they also said no to the nicely rendered “Winnie the Pooh.”
No love for Motion Capture yet
Not only did Andy Serkis not find himself in the best supporting actor five (admirable work Fox in trying), but “The Adventures of Tintin” couldn’t land a best animated feature nomination. The latter was the animation branch clearly rejecting Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson’s mo-cap baby while they had supported “Monster House” five years ago. This one is gonna take time.
Malick does it again with “The Tree of Life”
No major guild nominations. No major end of year best picture critics groups salutations. And when the nominations were announced this morning, Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” had three nominations including best picture, best director and best cinematography. It’s 1999 all over again.
Never bet against Steven Daldry…sort of
Who does Oscar love? Steven Daldry. "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" overcame mixed to negative reviews (a 46 on Metacritic) to make the top nine nominated films and provide the legendary Max Von Sydow his
first second Academy Award nomination. Of course, Daldry broke his own personal string of three best director nominations in a row (“Billy Elliott,” “The Hours,” “The Reader”), but he’ll no doubt take these two surprise honors instead.
The year of the polarizing film (2011) reared its ugly head
“Young Adult,” “Shame,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and even “Drive” were just to much for the Academy membership to handle in any category. The organization has worked hard to bring in younger members into the fold, but conservative tastes held the line this year. And again, in Fassbender’s case in particular, it’s quite a disappointing result.
I’m happy with a few things(largely concerning the Best Supporting actor), but the general level of conservatism and safeness is really irritating. I’d even view Bridesmaids and Christopher Plummer as being safe bets as the Academy had almost no choice. Swinton and Fassbender’s omissions were particularly galling.
Sydow’s 2ND nomination (Pelle the Conquerer, 1989)
Sigh. Must be the early hour and bad altitude. Noted. I should have said never won…
Drive not getting nominated for any major category is really, really lame.
I completely forgot that Gary Oldman wasn’t even nominated for The Contender. Ugh. Finally is right.
It sure seemed like the main awards skewed really mainstream. Which makes me glad War Horse got in. While it wasn’t one of my absolute favorites of the year, as far as mainstream-y dramas go, I liked it much much more than Moneyball or The Help.
disappointed with Original Song category, and Winnie the Pooh should get at least ONE nom. it’s a classic!
Add Michael Shannon to the list of snubs… SIGH.
Interesting trend: Sandra Bullock has now been in three (3) movies that should not have gotten a Best Picture nomination.
Good catch Jordo!
Wrong.
Ah, a Crash fan. Weren’t sure there were any left!
Crash has many fans.
Here’s another one. Tho how do u know JLPLATT wasn’t sticking up 4 The Blind Side? LOL.
I can’t believe Jonah Hill will have Academy Award nominee next to his name. I can’t belive he got a nod over Fassy.
I am happy for Rooney. That was a nice surprise for me.
Disappointed there was no Best Screenplay nod for 50/50. It seems like the academy does not like JGL movies or something. The same thing happened with 500 Days of Summer – seemed like a shoo in for a Best Screenplay nod…and then got snubbed.
Yeah, I can’t quite get over Jonah Hill, either. Especially since he got in over Albert Brooks.
I keep laughing over the Jonah Hill nomination because it’s got to be a joke, right? RIGHT?
I can totally get behind it as he was fantastic in Moneyball
I’ve become desensitized to the Oscars because they’ve so often disappointed me. Personally I found this to be a reasonably respectable year, nowhere near the fiasco that was 2008. Both Drive and Warrior are my favourite films of the year, but I had a good idea of how The Academy operate so I didn’t expect any noms, which makes Nolte a pleasant surprise. Fassbender is a bit ridiculous, but lets all be happy that finally we can address Gary Oldman as “the Oscar nominated” Gary Oldman. Also delighted they veered from the norm and didn’t lick up to Pixar by justly omitting Cars 2.
I am so shocked an apalled .. Tree of life over Drive ? Seriously ?.. Extremely Loud and Incredibly close being nominated is all politics. It’s being nominated because it has to do with 9-11 and people are still sensitive to that subject matter. In all honesty this kind of a week year for best picture nominees.
Fassbender and Shailene Woodley getting snubbed are the biggest disppointments for me. Also sad that Will Reiser didn’t get recognized for 50/50.
50-50 and Drive got snubbed the most this year .. Drive is one of the best movies of the year
With the snubs of Fassbender/Swinton/Theron, only half of the participants in this year’s Newsweek Oscar roundtable were nominated.
“There is no one, no one who covers the Oscars, consults or works for a major studio in the hunt that ever thought there would be nine nominees this year.”
That is just not true.
Oh Jonny.
Oh, Greg… “…just to much for the Academy…”
(why do you hate the word “too” so much?)
I disagree strongly with Ellwood that Tinker Tailor should have been nominated. Terribly disappointing movie. Very low-energy, poorly directed. Complex tangled plots usually appeal to me, but this was just a disjointed hash. Completely incomprehensible to anyone who hasn’t read the book or seen the BBC miniseries. And I’m not that crazy about Oldman’s performance either — I normally love him, but he was subtle to a fault — he nearly vanished right off the screen. Toby Jones and other great actors were completely wasted. I think two hours just isn’t enough time to tell the story.
Von Sydow’s first nomination in 23 years. Glenn Close’s first nomination in 23 years. Woody Allen’s first nomination for Best Director in 17 years. Terrence Malick’s first in 13 years. Welcome back, guys!
The real reason Extremely Loud got in is probably not the name “Stephen Daldry” but rather the name of “Scott Rudin”, who was the producer.
Wait – us that you Scott?