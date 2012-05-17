Analysis: The CW’s 2012-13 schedule is simultaneously intuitive and counter-intuitive

Through upfronts week, Sepinwall has been doing daily analysis on each network’s schedule, but I’m handling The CW because, as he puts it, “I don’t understand the CW.”
The funny thing is that the schedule that The CW announced on Thursday (May 17) morning is probably the most instantly digestible lineup of the week and not just because The CW only programs 10 hours of primetime. It’s almost as if The CW decided that this was the year to encourage Sepinwall and other people outside of the Females 18-34 demo to understand The CW, if not watch it.
The CW’s 2012-13 schedule is simultaneously marvelously intuitive and amusingly counter-intutive.
Why counter-intutive? Because CW President Mark Pedowitz has been saying since he took the job that CW viewers aren’t being measured by Nielsen, that they simply don’t watch TV in the traditional ways anymore. And the numbers agree. If people actually do, in fact, watch The CW’s programming, they’re not doing it in homes, apartments or dorm rooms monitored by Nielsen. They’re almost exclusively watching through ancillary platforms. If that’s the case, though, what possible advantage could there be to programming both of your shows about out-of-their-elements female doctors on the same night? By Pedowitz’s standards, your typical CW viewer doesn’t have a clue what night or in what hour “Hart of Dixie” airs on the cathode ray box. They only know when the show pops up on iTunes, OnDemand or on CWTV.com. If any network should be saying, “Flow is dead. Long live the new programming anarchy!” it should be The CW.
In that spirit, The CW turned its schedule upside-down. The netlet programs 10 hours and only one show will be returning to the hour it aired last season: That would be “The Vampire Diaries.” Otherwise, there are shows in new hours, shows on new nights and five new shows premiering between fall and midseason. The CW is saying, “Our viewers aren’t wedded to time periods, so we can juggle things with impunity and nobody will be offended.”
And yet, for all of that, The CW’s announced schedule is all about logical, semi-logical or faux-logical pairings of shows. It’s about simultaneously pretending that The CW’s viewers don’t watch traditional TV at all and also pretending that the watch it in the most traditional and idealized way imaginable.
I kinda dig that.
Before going into the night-by-night analysis, one interesting note:
The CW has always known that its programming gets lost in the avalanche of network fall premieres. Typically, that has caused The CW to launch a week or two early, but somebody finally noticed that that actually only creates illusory successes. “Ringer” draws 2.7 million viewers for its premiere? That’s cause for guarded optimism! “The Secret Circle” draws nearly 3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo (yes, that really happened)? It’s a hit! Then everybody brings their programming back and those shows start to dwindle. And then because those shows started so early, they vanish for weeks or months and — Shocker! — viewers don’t return in quite the same way. This year, though, The CW is planning on launching in October, which will get shows out of the major premiere weeks and will, crucially, perhaps cut down on some of those lengthy hiatuses in the winter and spring. That also feels very smart.
Here’s the night-by-night breakdown:
Monday: “Gossip Girl” shifts to 9 p.m. and “90210” moves to 8 p.m. The CW has done this block before, but this is different, because these will be the last 13 episode for “Gossip Girl” and maybe the buzz-friendly, audience-light drama will add a few viewers for its closing episodes, which should allow Blair to break up and reunite with Chuck at least five times. The CW will then launch the “Sex and the City” prequel “The Carrie Diaries” in January at 9 p.m. In a perfect world, this would probably also be the last season for “90210” as well and The CW would be ready to use “The Carrie Diaries” as an 8 p.m. launching pad in the fall of 2013.
Tuesday: Doctors in love! Not with each other. You get “Hart of Dixie,” which has potential to grow with a summer of repeats, airing at 8 p.m. It’s a cute little show that improved in its first season and it almost couldn’t be better matched with the horribly titled “Emily Owens, MD.” “First Cut” wasn’t a good title either for this “Felicity”-esque medical drama about a young woman starting as a first-year resident at the same hospital as her med school crush, but “Emily Owens, MD” is dreadful as a title, especially after the punny “Hart of Dixie.” Mamie Gummer is well situated for stardom and she and Rachel Bilson are paired well.
Wednesday: The CW only cares about young female viewers. Except for when The CW programs a night of manly action (aimed at young female viewers). The network has high hopes for “Arrow” and the superhero drama should be able to get sampling in a time slot that doesn’t have any sort of direct competition for viewers looking for high-octane thrillers. “Arrow” will lead into “Supernatural,” which has become the oddest of survivor stories. Two years ago, The CW basically shipped “Supernatural” from Thursday to Friday and figured it would die a dignified death. Instead, “Supernatural” held up amazingly well in the programming tundra and the netlet rewarded the show by moving it back into “real” primetime. That’s unique. It’s another night that makes sense.
Thursday: Pretty brunettes who love monsters. That’s a good thematic pairing right? “The Vampire Diaries” into “Beauty and the Beast” makes sense as a union of supernatural romances. Then again, “The Vampire Diaries” into “The Secret Circle” made sense as a union of LJ Smith adaptations from Kevin Williamson. And “The Vampire Diaries” into “Nikita” kinda made sense in terms of kick-butt females, or whatever similarities The CW tried to promote that year. Apparently “The Vampire Diaries” isn’t a great launching show. Until it is.
Friday: OK. This is the one night that doesn’t work, at least not on the surface and that’s funny, because the “Nikita”/”Supernatural” pairing was pretty easy to justify. The CW’s press release said that “America’s Next Top Model” and “Nikita” both feature “fierce females.” Ugh. But what does make sense is that “America’s Next Top Model” used to be The CW’s biggest show and then it became yet another programming eyesore. If you think that Tyra Banks’ baby has even an iota of remaining juice, shifting it to one of primetime’s few slots without anything resembling a competition reality show isn’t a bad idea. And if “ANTM” regains its mojo, maybe “Nikita” benefits. If “ANTM” doesn’t regain its mojo, it’ll just be another year on the bubble for “Nikita,” but at least that doesn’t make anything worse for the cult action drama.
The CW also has “Cult” for midseason and I don’t have an instant sense for where it would fit…
Didn’t Nikita retain its time slot along with Vampire Diaries?
Amanda – Audience-wise or something else? Audience-wise? No, it didn’t. Like “Secret Circle,” it started out VERY strong after “Vampire Diaries” and, like “Secret Circle,” it wasn’t holding onto half of its lead-in by the end of its Thursday run…
-Daniel
Nikita is on the same night, but an hour later than it was this season.
Oh! Sorry. Thanks, Cal! I hear “retain” and I only think in terms of ratings. Yes. As Cal says, Nikita is on the same night, but in a different hour. Gossip Girl is also on the same night in a different hour…
-Daniel
I’m actually really excited for the new CW slate. I hope that they are all successes. I’m surprisingly excited about their new summer schedule too, so props to C-Dub.
I guess Cult could replace the next cycle of ANTM since they’re usually just half a season, right? Cult and Nikita wouldn’t be such a bad match. But if something flops (Beauty and the Beast or First Cut probably) then it would make sense to replace it with Cult.
And ugh, Gossip Girl. I still haven’t recovered from the offensive and terrible season finale. I’m going to try my best to forget that show exists over the hiatus.
While I agree that less repeats will be a good thing for most CW shows, having them begin in October brings up a problem. The CW will be in repeat mode for over four months over the summer. I know that are some new programs this year compared to last year which didn’t have any, but nobody is watching The CW in the Summer (last summer some of the repeats were pulling 0.1/0 in the 18-49 demos.) And if you nobody is watching your your network, how can you promote your shows?
TheNightStalker – There are a LOT of new programs on The CW this summer. So between Catalina, the ballet thing, the musical chairs thing and a couple other burn-offs, The CW should be able to avoid those 0.1 nights. And at least do 0.2 most nights. Yeah. It’s tough. But that would be tough with or without the extra month of delays…
-Daniel
I think the intuitive/counter-intuitive nature of the schedule might be to do with both things you’re saying: the CW’s current audience doesn’t care about flow between shows on the same night, but a lot of the audience that’s not watching the CW still does (or at least, most of the other networks still manage to use high-rating shows to boost others, even if only a little). So this could well be the CW attempting to kill two birds with one stone – keep their existing audience, who don’t care when things are on anyway, by moving everything around in an attempt to catch a wider audience that might appreciate the programming synergies. It also makes sense by this logic that TVD stays where it is, since that’s got to be one of those shows that people watch who don’t watch any other shows on the CW. (Supernatural is probably another, but that fanbase will follow it anywhere.)
Maybe. I don’t know if they’re likely to have any success at attracting a new audience. But it makes sense to at least try, however much ‘alternative platform’ success they may have.
I think you can twist this anyway you want but the bottom line is no i watching the CW because their shows suck. plain and simple. the whole Nielsen argument is only being made because no one watches the network
False.
-Daniel
IDK, TVD has as much of an online presence as any show and I know so many people IRL who watch it (although those numbers are dwindling as the show’s quality declines), so I definitely think the ratings are off. The weird thing is that other cable networks and shows aimed at similar audience on ABC Family and such have so much higher ratings than the CW, IDK how to explain it.
It’s true that CW does not have the same amount adult sensibilities that WB had in its shows. Even though we all wish adult characters got fleshed out well as the one were on Veronica Mars. I think Broadcast in general provides the lowest quality scripted content for big budgets on TV. Since the networks priority is too go after a broad audience that gives the best demo. Thus bringing in the ad revenue.
There is proof you are wrong on two counts. First, Nielsen itself admits there is a gap in its coverage of young adults once they have left home and before they have settled down into a permanent home of their own. The gap occurs in precisely the demo CW targets. Secondly, a Wall Street Journal article recently revealed that CW shows are far more watched online than any of the other networks. This makes sense as CW has the youngest audience, and they make more use of new technology like DVR and online viewing than older viewers do.
Definitely the best schedule of the five networks. I’ll probably just continue to watch The Vampire Diaries, but I appreciate the strategy behind this schedule.
I am so happy Arrow and Supernatural are paired together. I have nothing to watch on Wednesday nights, and now they are going to be kickass, awesome evenings! I barely dared hope Pedowitz would move Supernatural to be with Arrow, but man, he is a much better president than Ostroff ever was!
And thanks for the insightful analysis Daniel. I enjoyed all the intuitive, counterintuitive stuff!
Given the corporate synergy, wouldn’t it make sense for the CW to have more “superhero-y” programming mining the DC Comics IP farm? Or is WB better served by keeping stuff on Cartoon Network?
The WB/CW has had a mixed track record with the DC adaptations. Smallville was obviously a big success for them, while Birds of Prey was a big flop and Aquaman never even made it to air.
Hey, if TINIEST fraction of people who saw The Avengers get confused and think that archer guy was called “Green Arrow”…
[Off-topic, but I think the name “Hawkeye” may never be mentioned in the movie. “Hawk”, yes.]
IIRC, isn’t The Spectre optioned by Fox? And Human Target was at Fox. And the Fables pilot was at ABC.
In theory, you would think that WB/CW would have one DC/Vertigo show a year and ABC/Disney would have one Marvel show a year. There presumably are plenty of low FX shows that could crank out from a variety of genres.
Dan, i know it has less than 1% chance of coming back to US airways, but was there any mention at all of the LA Complex ? or is it officially and formally done ?
JedyKnight – Not a word. The thing is that the show is MuchMusic’s business. The CW is just along for the ride in some manner of supporting context. If it’s successful in Canada, it could run forever. But the only chance it has of running even beyond the initial 19 episodes is success in Canada. The CW could certainly continue to air episodes in a fill-in capacity. It’s definitely never going to air in-season again after next week…
-Daniel