And the Grammy goes to… Who will get an Album of the Year nod?

Sure, we all know Adele”s “21” is a shoo-in for a Grammy nomination for album of the year, but after the British thrush”s second effort, who will likely land a nod among the top five slots?
We know the Grammy Awards aren”t until Feb. 12, 2012, but next Friday, Sept. 30, marks the last release day of eligibility for an album to be considered. Any album put out between Oct. 1, 2010 and Sept. 30, 2011 falls within the qualifying period.
That means that a number of sets still to come in 2011 will have to wait until the 2013 ceremony for their chance to snare the golden gramophone, including new titles from Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Drake, Tom Waits, Miranda Lambert and Lou Reed/Metallica.
There are some considerations as well that may alter the normal landscape: In April, the Recording Academy, the body that oversees the Grammy Awards, announced a restructuring that culls the number of award categories from 109 to around 78, and combines many genres that have previously had their own category will now have to share with likeminded musics. That won”t necessarily change what we see in the very mainstream Album of the Year category unless there is some major push to placate some of those very disgruntled niche music makers by considering a wider choice.
Below are my predictions for nominees for Grammy Album of the Year in order of how sure I am they will get a nod. The nominations will be announced in December. We”ll see how close I come…
SURE BETS
“21,” Adele: An absolute sure bet for a nomination and the clear frontrunner to take home the award. Sure, there”s a tiny bit of an Adele backlash starting, for no good reason, but between the critical adoration, the commercial success and Columbia”s pitch-perfect marketing campaign, Adele can go ahead and start clearing a space.
“My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Kanye West: Not only is he a lock for a nomination because every one of his previous albums has received one, except “808s & Heartbreak,” but “Fantasy” is also a great, complex, troubling, uplifting album that totally lives up to its title. No one will ever think he is more deserving than Kanye himself, but voters adore his work.
TOP CONTENDERS
“Speak Now,” Taylor Swift: She walked away with the award in 2010 for 2009″s “Fearless.” The new car smell may be gone for Swift, but it”s been replaced with the respect for an artist whom everyone believes is the real deal for a very long career. Plus, she comports herself in a way that is 100% unassailable and she will get support from both the pop and country communities
“4,” Beyonce: Far from her strongest album either commercially or critically, “4,” nonetheless, has a great shot because the Grammy folks love Beyonce and since she announced her pregnancy, people just want to wish her and her baby well. We bet she”d like a Grammy as a baby present way more than a Tiffany rattle.
“So Beautiful or So What,” Paul Simon: If Concord can renew the buzz, this album was the best-received set from Simon since “Rhythm of The Saints,” which received a nomination in 1992. It is definitely more “so beautiful” than “so what.”
“Wasting Light,” Foo Fighters: Grammy voters like to include a rock album in the final five so they look hip. There aren”t that many worthy contenders this year, but “Wasting Light” should be under consideration no matter what the year.
“Own the Night,” Lady Antebellum: Country pop trio”s third set will be fresh in the Grammy voters mind, as will its impressive first week sales tally of nearly 350,000. On the other hand, many folks feel Lady A was rewarded more than fairly earlier this year when the co-ed group took home five awards. Jason Aldean’s “My Kinda Party” is a stone-cold smash, but will be likely overlooked, although”Dirt Road Anthem” may clean up in song categories.
“Born This Way,” Lady Gaga: No, the album has not performed as well as everyone thought it would, but it”s closing in on 1.8 million in the U.S. alone, and that”s not counting all the individual track sales. Plus, there is no one who works harder out there than Lady Gaga
POSSIBILITIES
“Watch The Throne,” Jay-Z and Kanye West: No, I don”t think the album lives up to its potential either and West”s solo album hurts “Throne”s” chances in the main album category, but some voters select on name recognition and this has a double blast of that.
“Tha Carter IV,” Lil Wayne: This album was so anticipated for so long and did so well its opening frame that many folks may simply forget that it isn”t particularly good.
“Loud,” Rihanna: After the darker-than-dark “Rated R,” Rihanna emerged from the shadows back into the light with this hit-packed set. Six Top 10 tunes so far.
“I”m With You,” Red Hot Chili Peppers: See Foo Fighters. Although this album isn”t as strong as “Wasting Light,” Grammy voters like RHCP and need some valid rock choices.
“Doo Wops & Hooligan,” Bruno Mars: We”re aware that Mars garnered something like seven nominations last year between his work as an artist and as a producer. However, as you may recall, he was not nominated for best new artist because he had not released an album. In either a colossal screw-up or a brilliant move “Doo Wops” came out on Oct. 4, four days after eligibility ended. Will voters remember how much they loved Mars last year?
DARK HORSES
“Barton Hollow,” Civil Wars: This is really not likely, but critics love the Nashville co-ed duo and they had an amazing chart ride at the beginning of the year for this truly lovely album.
“Ghost On the Canvas,” Glen Campbell: The multiple-Grammy winner”s swan song has been universally applauded for its strong music choice, production and sensitivity in dealing with Campbell”s recent Alzheimer”s Disease diagnosis. Yes, sentimentality may play into it, but if Campbell gets a nod, the music can totally stand up on its own.
“Stone Rollin”,” Raphael Saddiq: This soul/rock/funk gem didn”t get nearly the attention it deserved, but sometimes Grammy voters surprise us with their smarts when it comes to honoring overlooked releases.
Who did I leave out? Who are your favorites that you would like to see nominated?
Kanye’s “808’s & Heartbreaks” wasn’t nominated for album of the year.
You’re right! That’s the one they skipped. So they doubly owe him! Going to fix it now!
Duets II by Tony Bennett and it’ll probably win.
Tony Bennett is a sentimental favorite and I wrestled with whether to put “Duets ll” in. While I think it’s a lock for best traditional pop vocal album, I don’t think it’s going to land in the top 5 for album of the year. He already won for “Unplugged” and the album has gotten mixed reviews. However, I probably should have hedged my bets and thrown “Duets ll” under Dark Horses
Apart from Simon and Campbell, I think you could see Gregg Allman snare what I refer to as the senior stateman slot that sometimes makes its way onto the list. Nor would I be shocked to see Tony Bennett snare that slot w/ the mediocre Duets II.
Also, never ever count out Grammy darling Alison Krauss to snare the slot usually reserved for a country act.
I think you’re dead on about Foo Fighters as Album of the Year material. Consider also My Morning Jacket’s “Circuital” as a possible dark horse, too. Not only is it a stunning record, it also sold well for an indie/alt rock band, and MMJ have garnered stellar reviews for their live shows. The Decemberists “The King is Dead” may also get some notice, too, for similar reasons.
I came thisclose to including “The Kings Is Dead” in the Possibilities section.
How can this be your job and you not mention how strong Duets II is?
My predictions are Adele, Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, Kanye West, and Paul Simon.
My predictions: Adele, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Paul Simon. And yes, Adele is THE top contender.
Perhaps she’s a dark horse, but she should be there nonetheless, PJ Harvey: Let England Shake
what about Bon Iver as a dark horse contender? They sold pretty well for an indie release, and the album has plenty of critical acclaim as well.
I hope Adele doesn’t win it. The way she did her ex on this whole album, and then tried rubbing her success in his face at mainstream interviews just because things didn’t work out between them. Saying things like “bet he’s sorry now”. Yes she’s talented, but she’s also an inconsiderate big-headed b**ch that doesn’t deserve praise for treating another person like she did. People break up all the time, she should have gotten the f**k over it instead of treating it like some fad and exploiting it.
Hope Tony Bennett gets the nod, Duets II is an amazing peice of work.
Adele will win this. Watch the Throne could get in over Fantasy, but probably not (or they could nominate both). Could easily see Paul Simon and Taylor Swift get in. Dark Horses: Bon Iver, Beastie Boys, and Pj Harvey
I think My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is to going to surprise everyone and win AOTY. MBDTF will be his 4th album to receive an AOTY nom, and its also his best album to date. Its about time they give him the AOTY award. The grammy voters totally screwed him over in 2008.
Ughh, I don’t know why it has any right to annoy me, but I’ll be ticked if 21 beat’s West’s masterpiece. There are great songs on her album, and she’s obviously extremely talented, but overall her album tries too hard and can’t match her voice. Also, it bothers me when people pile up on Kanye for his personality, when she isn’t exactly an angel either.
Perhaps another dark horse: Fleet Foxes’ Helplessness Blues. If not album of the year, definitely Best Alternative Album.
Tha Carter IV was a genius album. Whoever wrote this doesn’t know what he or she is talking about.
Melinda, could Adele compete against herself in Record of the Year or Song of the Year for “Rolling in the Deep” AND “Someone Like You?” Regardless of its likelihood, I was just wondering if it was within the rules for two tracks from the same artist to be nominated in one category.
Jake– Yes she can, although the label would probably not let that happen by only entering one of the songs into those categories so they don’t cancel each other out.
Sure bets:
Adele-21
Tony Bennet – Duets II
Bruno Mars – Doo Wops & Hooligans
Good chance: Watch The Throne. I think they’ll nominate this one instead of MDTF because they are honoring two hip hop greats with one nomination and because the Grammys can still honor Kanye without feeling guilty.
Fighting for that last slot: Beyonce, Foo Fighters, & Taylor Swift. I feel Beyonce will inch past FF & Taylor because “4” was still a great album in spite of its lackluster sales, and the Grammys love to remind people that they are all about music quality over music sales.
Pretty sure Taylor’s album would count as both better sales and better music over Beyonce’s. Speak Now was well-reviewed. 4 was not.
I totally agree with you. Beyonce might get very many nominations and possibly wins this year. Grammys will go with “It’s not about sales ad popularity, it’s about the music”.
I won’t be surprised if this year they make it Adele vs Beyonce to send a message that they reward real singers. They’ve always loved Beyonce and Adele. Plus they will give Beyonce the R&B categories over Rihanna’s Pop-R&B.
you forgot Bon Iver the 100% winner of that low awaed
Kylie Minogue should be in there aswell!! She has 5 number 1 dance billbored hits on there charts… If Kylie does not get in there that will be soooooo WRONG!!
If I’ve learned anything from the previous grammy awards then I know Rihanna is not getting album of the year nomination. Neither is Britney. Rihanna might get a nomination in an R&B category(Won’t win coz of the Beyonce album). Rihanna won’t get anything in the big categories. She was snubbed by MTV video awards, she’ll be snubbed by the grammys.
Beyonce’s album wasn’t very popular but the type of songs in that album are grammy gold. Grammy voters will love them even though we don’t.
Beyonce will likely sweep the R&B categories and maybe a grammy for vocal performance.
This year is definitely Gaga vs Adele vs Beyonce(Don’t be surprised if she shines).
Adele will win Album of the year and maybe song of the year.
is “Sigh No More” by Mumford & Sons eligible for Album of the Year? I think they have a good shot at it. As well as the single “The Cave” for Record of the Year…..
wooooooah, what happened to bon iver?
You forgot Bon Iver! [ology.com]
What about “Revelator” by. The Tedeschi Trucks Band? That album is a masterpiece!!
If they wanna be hip but really give a deserving indie artist their due, Bon Iver deserves a nod for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Alternative Rock album and and Best Produced Album non-classical
Agreed on ’21’ and ‘MBDTF’, but you COMPLETELY forgot about Nicki Minaj! She’ll win the new artist award and will sweep the rap categories, and I can see definitely getting an album of the year nom and possibly get a record of the year nod for ‘Super Bass’
Uh….. discount 26 time Grammy winnter Alison Krauss at your own risk. Her album with Union Station “Paper Airplane” is a top contender.
My predictions: Adele-21, Bon Iver-Bon Iver, Kanye West- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Paul Simon-So Beautiful Or So What, Taylor Swift-Speak Now