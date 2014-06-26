2014 needed its own Anderson Cooper gigglefest, and finally we're getting our fill: Anderson tried describing that amazing news story about a guy who got stuck in an expensive vagina sculpture in Germany, but the teleprompter feed was too goofy not to laugh at. Try not to clutch your face and giggle along with Anderson as he loses his cool.
Anderson Cooper Giggles On Air At The Word ‘Vagina’
Louis VIrtel 06.26.14 4 years ago
