Andre 3000 will cover The Beatles and Muddy Waters for Jimi Hendrix biopic

#Andre 3000 #Outkast #The Beatles
07.03.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

The Jimi Hendrix biopic now titled “All Is By My Side” will feature Outkast rapper Andre Benjamin (a.k.a. Andre 3000) as the legendary guitarist, but it won’t feature any of Hendrix’s signature songs.

Instead, the film will include Benjamin’s brand new renditions of cover songs that were favored by Hendrix, including tunes by the Beatles, Chicago bluesman Muddy Waters and more, according to Rolling Stone

The Hendrix estate, which controls the rights to the singer-guitarist’s catalog, didn’t authorize the film and therefore won’t allow his songs to appear.

Among the songs Benjamin will perform are the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” The Troggs’ “Wild Thing,” Waters’ “Mannish Boy” and Elmore James’ “Bleeding Heart.”

Two songs by Curtis Knight and the Squires will also make an appearance. Early in his career, Hendrix acted as a backup guitarist for the band.  

Hendrix also often covered Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” and, famously, Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” although neither of those songs are likely to appear. 

But what’s a movie about Hendrix without “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady” or  “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”?

“They want to make a Jimi Hendrix movie without Jimi Hendrix music,” the Hendrix estate told RS. “It would be like making a movie about Lincoln without being able to use the Gettysburg Address.”

“All Is By My Side” chronicles the guitarist’s early days in London in 1966 and 1967, when his band The Experience first came together. 

The film is currently shooting in Ireland.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Outkast#The Beatles
TAGSANDRE 3000jimi hendrixMuddy WatersOutkastTHE BEATLES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP