Andrew Garfield may not return for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 4?

12.10.13

(CBR) Even before Sony Pictures officially announced “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” and “4” in June, the films have been the subject of significant speculation, mostly involving the potential introduction of the Sinister Six and cryptic comments by director Marc Webb that the fourth installment “might not just be a Spider-Man movie.”

However, amid all the questions about heroes and villains, few have thought to ask whether franchise star Andrew Garfield will be sticking around for the long haul. Judging from the actor”s latest comments, the answer is … possibly not.

Telling Yahoo! Movies that the fourth film is “all news” to him, Garfield revealed, “I mean, I”m under contract for another one after this … as far as a fourth one? That”s not anything to do with me.”

Opening May 2, 2014, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Colm Feore, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 3” is scheduled to arrive on June 10, 2016, followed by “The Amazing Spider-Man 4” on May 4, 2018.

