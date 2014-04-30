‘SNL’ promos: Andrew Garfield realizes his episode will never be as good as Emma Stone’s

#Emma Stone #SNL
04.30.14 4 years ago

Let's face it: Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is way hotter than Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. You know it. I know it. We all know it. Just admit it and move on. Speaking of which, Andrew Garfield is hosting “SNL” this weekend with musical guest Coldplay, and in the lead-up he and Bobby Moynihan have dropped some adorable promos in which Andrew realizes with a slowly-dawning horror that his episode will never be as good as Emma Stone's was. Can their relationship survive this?

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emma Stone#SNL
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDBOBBY MOYNIHANemma stonesaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP