‘SNL’ promos: Andrew Garfield realizes his episode will never be as good as Emma Stone’s

Let's face it: Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is way hotter than Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. You know it. I know it. We all know it. Just admit it and move on. Speaking of which, Andrew Garfield is hosting “SNL” this weekend with musical guest Coldplay, and in the lead-up he and Bobby Moynihan have dropped some adorable promos in which Andrew realizes with a slowly-dawning horror that his episode will never be as good as Emma Stone's was. Can their relationship survive this?

