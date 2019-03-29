AMC

Last Sunday’s The Walking Dead, the Red Wedding-inspired “The Calm Before,” was the lowest-rated episode of the series. “The long-running AMC series dropped from the 1.7 it had scored the week before to a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49,” reports TV by the Numbers, “an all-time low in the demo for the zombie drama.” That’s a bummer, because season nine has been really good. Certainly much better than the previous Negan-clogged seasons. Even Andrew Lincoln, who departed the show in episode five, is bummed that he left.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus said that during a phone chat, Lincoln told him, “I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so f*cking good right now.” His response: “Yeah, you did, dude. You picked the wrong time.” (What else do you suppose they talked about? Probably hats. Hat chat between bros.) Reedus also discussed the season finale, which he called “nothing like you’ve ever seen on The Walking Dead before. It’s completely different… It’s a different look, 1000%, in the end. It’s a huge, visually explosive episode that’s going to be visually stunning.”