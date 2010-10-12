Andy Richter reunites with Conan O’Brien for his TBS series

Andy Richter is reuniting with Conan O’Brien, once again.

TBS announced on Tuesday (Oct. 12) that Richter and O’Brien will collaborate on “Conan,” which premieres on Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The press release also says that they will “join forces” and that they will “again take the stage together.”

What the release doesn’t say is the capacity that Richter will fill on “Conan.”

Instead of providing that substance, both men make jokes in the TBS press release.

“I”m thrilled to be going back to work with Conan, and very excited to start a whole new venture on TBS,” Richter kids. “However, I am mostly looking forward to getting out of the house again.”

And O’Brien adds, “This decision was made without my authority. I will get to the bottom of this.”

Richter was O’Brien’s sidekick and comic foil for the first seven seasons of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” He was with O’Brien from the show’s September 1993 premiere and continued through May of 2000. He went off to star in a number of comedy projects including the critically adored and short-lived “Andy Richter Controls the Universe” and “Andy Barker, P.I.”

Strangely, none of those shows, plus a busy guest-starring career, prevented Richter from joining “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” as announcer (and occasional comedic assistant) starting in June 2009. We all know what happened to “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”

You don’t have to wait until November to see Richter or O’Brien, though. Richter will appear on Tuesday night’s “Running Wilde” on FOX, while O’Brien has been plugging his show during nearly every single commercial break in TBS’ baseball postseason coverage.