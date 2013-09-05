Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury, Steve Martin and Piero Tosi to receive Honorary Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced this year’s Honorary Oscar recipients, to be presented at the fifth annual Governors Awards in November.
Actress Angela Lansbury, a perennial possibility for this honor each year, will finally get an Oscar, alongside comedian Steve Martin and, in keeping with a recent dedication to the crafts branches, costume designer Piero Tosi. Actress Angelina Jolie will receive the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Of immediate note is that not one but two women are being honored this year. The Academy received criticism last year for handing all four awards to men, but with the recent influx of diversity within the membership’s ranks, as well as the hire of Cheryl Boone Isaacs as Academy president, today’s announcement is indicative of an organization looking to change the way it has been perceived.
“The Governors Awards pay tribute to individuals who”ve made indelible contributions in their respective fields,” Isaacs said via press release. “We couldn”t be more excited for this year”s honorees and look forward to bringing their peers and colleagues together to celebrate their extraordinary achievements.”
Lansbury has received three Academy Award nominations throughout her career, each for Best Supporting Actress: 1944’s “Gaslight” (her debut), 1945’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and 1962’s “The Manchurian Candidate.” Martin, who has hosted the Oscars on a number of occasions, has never been nominated for his feature work, but he starred in 1977 Best Live Action Short nominee “The Absent-Minded Waiter.” Piero Tosi, meanwhile, is a five-time nominee, for 1963’s “The Leopard,” 1971’s “Death in Venice,” 1972’s “Ludwig,” 1978’s “La Cage aux Folles” and 1982’s “La traviata.”
I’m proud to win an honorary Oscar this year. A salute to comedy and all the great people I’ve worked with. http://t.co/0XDAZd5pWs
– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 5, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Jolie won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted” and has been a passionate advocate for humanitarian causes throughout her career. She has traveled widely to promote organizations and social justice efforts such as the Prevent Sexual Violence Initiative and has worked for global advocacy groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Her dedication to these causes has bubbled up into her work as an actress and filmmaker in movies such as “A Mighty Heart” and “In the Land of Blood and Honey”
The fifth annual Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 16, 2013.
Just WHAT has Steve Martin done in his career to deserve an honor Oscar? This really is ridiculous.
Last year Coppola, this year Jolie, what’s the point in awarding wildly famous galactic stars of this stature? Why not shine a light on lesser mortals?
Calm down Jim Brown. Steve Martin is a comedy legend and his filmography is filled with nomination worthy performances.
All he needs is the Tony.
Steve Martin has won the New York Film Critics and National Society of Film Critics Awards for his work in “All of Me” and he won the Los Angeles and National Society of Film Critics Awards for his work in “Roxanne”. He’s also starred in and/or helped to write some other great films like The Jerk, Bowfinger, and Shopgirl. He’s also probably one of the best Oscar hosts that we’ve had in the last 20 years. I think his inclusion is warranted.
Let’s not forget his work in Pennies From Heaven, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Grand Canyon, Leap of Faith, Parenthood, Planes Trains and Automobiles, The Spanish Prisoner, Three Amigos, Little Shop of Horrors, and L.A. Story. Definitely worthy!
I should also point out that Martin wasn’t really a nominee for The Absent Minded Waiter. William C. McCuen, the producer, was the nominee (Carl Gottlieb the director, and Martin the writer/star, are not listed amongst the nominees for that film).
Congrats to all the honorees. Mia Farrow deserves this too!
No ones heard of Doris Day in Hollywood.
So happy for Angela Lansbury.
Nominated for 3 Oscars (should’ve won one of them).
Iconic on both Broadway and on television.
All-around great entertainer. A true living legend.
Still waiting for Liv Ullmann and Max Von Sydow to be honored…
Right on!
SO SO SO happy that Angela Lansbury will finally have an Oscar. (Manchurian Candidate should have totally been hers!) One of the last triple-threat legendary performers still living. …now if they could get her to sing “Beauty and the Beast” on the telecast, just cuz lol
:)
Aniston must be flipping her lid right about now.
Jolie got Brad, a bunch of kids and now TWO Oscars.
Delighted for Lansbury. I mean, what a career! Still hoping for Day and Rowlands.
Was surprised by Martin and Jolie but I can certainly understand the logic.
And congrats to Tosi!
This strikes me as a very good group all round.
Jolie for career hotness.
About f***ing time!! (re: Angela Lansbury)
:)
Jolie’s humanitarian causes are undeniable, please stop the bashing.
Angela Lansbury so deserves this. Not much of a Steve Martin fan, but I can see the appeal. Well done, Academy.