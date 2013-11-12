Angelina Jolie bewitches in ‘Maleficent’ poster

Disney is well-known for its stable of princesses, with the upcoming film “Frozen” adding yet another new face the lineup. There is also, however, the flip side of the equation — if there is a hero (a princess), there is also a villain. While Disney has a tendency to focus on the good, next year, they will be giving us a look at the evil, with “Maleficent.”

The villain from the classic tale “Sleeping Beauty” is taking center stage in 2014, with Angelina Jolie playing the title role. Tomorrow (November 13th) promises to give us a trailer for the movie, but today we have a poster to offer up. Please note the bewitching green/blue (and more) eyes and spectacular horns.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, the movie also stars Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. It is directed by Robert Stromberg with a screenplay from Linda Woolverton.

The synopsis for “Maleficent” reads as follows: “From Disney comes ‘Maleficent’-the untold story of Disney”s most iconic villain from the 1959 classic ‘Sleeping Beauty.’ A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land”s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal-an act that begins to turn her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading king”s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom-and perhaps to Maleficent”s true happiness as well.”

Check out the poster below and tell us, are you excited to learn a little bit more about one of Disney’s most revered villains? “Maleficent” opens May 30, 2014.