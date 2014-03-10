Angelina Jolie hypnotizes in stunning new ‘Maleficent’ poster

03.10.14 4 years ago

Angelina Jolie wants to put you under her spell.

The Ellen Oscar selfie participant is hypnotizing in a brand-new poster for Disney's “Maleficent,” which reveals the events that turned the iconic “Sleeping Beauty” villain's once-pure heart to stone. Also starring Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Brenton Thwaites and Miranda Richardson, the film is slated to hit theaters on May 30.

Check out the poster below and let us know whether you'll be seeing the film in the comments. You can also watch the latest trailer here.

