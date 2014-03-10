Angelina Jolie hypnotizes in stunning new ‘Maleficent’ poster

Angelina Jolie wants to put you under her spell.

The Ellen Oscar selfie participant is hypnotizing in a brand-new poster for Disney's “Maleficent,” which reveals the events that turned the iconic “Sleeping Beauty” villain's once-pure heart to stone. Also starring Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Brenton Thwaites and Miranda Richardson, the film is slated to hit theaters on May 30.

