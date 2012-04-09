Angelina Jolie set to play evil queen ‘Maleficent’ in March 2014

So the main message I get from Disney’s announcement today about the March 14, 2014 release date of “Maleficent” is that they really, really, really, really want this to be as big as “Alice In Wonderland.”
After all, they mention the film no less than three times in one paragraph, and that’s because many of the key creative people on this film were involved with that film. I’m sure Disney would love for this to earn them another billion dollars, like “Alice” did, and claiming a release date this far out seems to be a clear indicator that they expect this one to be a monster.
There’s a big difference between Angelina Jolie working with a first-time director making the jump from production design and Tim Burton collaborating with Johnny Depp, though, and I’m still not sold on the idea that the general public is rabid about getting tons of new fairy tale movies. “Mirror Mirror” hardly set the world on fire, and two years is a long time to expect a trend like this to sustain heat.
For those not familiar with the project, “Maleficent” is a live-action film that will trace the back story of the evil witch from Disney’s classic treatment of “Sleeping Beauty.” That is one of my favorite of the classic Disney animated films, and a big part of that is the gorgeous, sweeping palette of the film and the way it represents a pinnacle of artistic accomplishment by the studio. There are very few films more visually lush than that one, and Maleficent is one of the best designed villains in the Disney library.
More than anything, this sounds like “Wicked,” a self-aware revision of the evil characters, and that’s certainly been a hit as well. I guess my problem is that it feels like the sort of choice you make when reacting to other people’s work, and not something that organically needed to be told.
Whatever the case, I hope it works. I hope Robert Stromberg turns out to have a voice as a filmmaker, and that he has a real vision for how to make this special. He’s the production designer behind films like “Avatar,” the upcoming “Oz The Great And Powerful,” and of course, “Alice In Wonderland.” Also returning from that film is Linda Woolverton, the screenwriter, and Joe Roth, the producer.
I’ll admit that another part of my hesitations about this film boil down to casting. Angelina Jolie makes a lot of logical sense, but I can’t honestly remember the last time I was excited to see something she starred in. Thinking about it, looking at her filmography, I’m not sure I have any real investment in her work. I think she is a striking woman whose work leaves me somewhat cold and disconnected, and I’m not sure audiences in general are going to be drawn to a movie where she’s the villain and the main character.
We’ll see soon enough. “Maleficent” arrives in theaters March 14, 2014.
Salt?
I think Jolie can really act, she has just been in a lot of movies not necessarily my thing. Still, criticisms of those movies are usually not her acting. I know, that is scant praise. Overall, I tend to really like her acting regardless of whatever else is going on around her. I think she’ll be fine. That is no guarantee of greatness (or not), however I do not see her involvement as a reason for skepticism.
-Cheers
She’s great in Changeling.
And I really like both Beowulf and Wanted.
I think they’re setting themselves up for another John Carter.
By 2014, we’ll have seen enough big-budget fairy tale revisions to choke a horse. I don’t think fairy tales are going to have the legs that comic books do. There are no fairy tale fanboys that will relentlessly promote any material based on the stories. There’s no FairyTaleCon. (Okay, there probably is, but never mind.)
And who knows where Angelina’s star will be at that point? It’s hard to call her an A-lister right now. A-list philanthropist and human rights activist, yes; A-list actress, not so much.
Disney is making a family film that’s right in their wheelhouse — it isn’t a question of fad. Neither of the 2 Snow Whites is a Disney-type fiim. Alice benefited from post-Avatar 3D demand just as Clash of the Titans did. This won’t have that tail wind but Stromberg should still deliver something dazzling. And Angelina as Maleficent is as perfect casting as I can think of.
It makes sense that Disney would want to make a film with the most powerful villain in their library and I am happy it isn’t Tim Burton helming as his visual style would have ruined my memory of the classical tale. Stromberg should at least make it look spectacular.
It sounds like a prequel but not a totally revisionist one like Wicked. Audiences shouldn’t have any trouble buying Jolie as the complex heroine/villainess.
It’s true that Jolie’s filmography thus far hasn’t been great and she has yet to star in an Oscar- nominated film, but she has usually been the best part in her movies. It’s probably just a matter of time before she finally works w/ a great director like Fincher or Aronofsky since they’ve been looking at various projects together.
Actually, she won an Oscar for Girl, Interrupted.
Well, which is she? A queen or a witch? The answer is: she’s a fairy. She was always a fairy. I’ll admit your article title threw me. And I could maybe get behind Jolie as Maleficent the antagonist, but as the main character? I don’t think I ever need to watch Jolie as a main character ever again.
Another thoughtful piece, Drew. I agree rhat thus is more to jump on a trend than anything. Given that Disney hasn’t had a live action hit in a while without Depp, it’s clear they don’t know what people want and are just following trends.
i think she was born to play this role and like you say it makes logical sense. and i know that despite the tourist regarded a flop (yet doing great at the box office worldwide) seeing angelina jolie in a film with johnny depp definitely was as exiting as it comes.
i wouldn’t worry to much about interest in fairytale films sustaining interest it seems the cinema goers literally watch anything these days hence why we have **** like transformers still churning out sequels. And compared to that tosh, maleficient will be a classic and a box office success with great promotion and it seems the reason why its released in 2014 is to add the part where she turns into a dragon hence which will probably involve some cgi so i can understand why it will schedulded for a 2014 release. you may have your doubts but i don’t, angelina is a bankable actress who in the past few years has done incredibly well with her films at the box office so there is a worldwide interest in her films. Salt was a film all about angelina as the main character and she had top billing so go figure.
the reason why Mirror Mirror sucked was because it was done cheap after blowing a chunk of the budget on Julia Roberts (who isnt the big star she was 10 years ago) to play the lead and there was Chrlize Theron’s Snow White The Huntman which was made with a bigger budget. it didnt help the film either (mirror mirror) by making it a lighthearted kids film.
in regards to john carter that’s simple, there was no A-list actor and it went high on budget to make and spent low on casting so without an a list actor that was heading to flopsville – and i saw that a mile off. the trailer was a bore too.
and maleficient has been around a lot longer than wicked has. so if anyone has copied anything its wicked. but yeah i hope we get a great film, i love robert stromberg’s recent work.