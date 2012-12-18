Angelina Jolie to direct biopic of Olympian-turned-war-hero Louis Zamperini

Angelina Jolie is taking on another war-torn tale of survival.
The Oscar-winning megastar is in final talks with Universal and Walden Media to direct “Unbroken,” a biopic of Olympian-turned-war-hero Louis Zamperini. Based on the bestselling 2010 book “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption” by Laura Hillebrand, the film will tell the harrowing story of Zamperini’s brutal internment in a Japanese prison camp during WWII.
“I read Laura Hillenbrand”s brilliant book, and I was so moved by Louie Zamperini”s heroic story, I immediately began to fight for the opportunity to make this film,” said Jolie in a statement. “Louie is a true hero and a man of immense humanity, faith and courage. I am deeply honored to have the chance to tell his inspiring story.”
Jolie will oversee development of a final script (the most recent draft was penned by Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” screenwriter William Nicholson) before going into production on the film sometime next year.
According to Deadline, which got the exclusive, Universal purchased Zamperini’s life rights back in the 1950s, during which time Tony Curtis was interested in starring as the real-life hero. However, it was only after the publication and ensuing success of Hillebrand’s book six decades later that momentum on the long-dormant project ramped up once again.
Raised in Torrance, CA to Italian immigrant parents, Louis Zamperini set records as a high-school track star and later competed at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, where Adolf Hilter requested a special meeting with him after being impressed with his lightning-quick final lap in the 5000 meters (Zamperini finished eighth overall).
With the outbreak of WWII frustrating his ambitions to compete in the 1940 Games in Tokyo, Zamperini enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the following year. His ordeal began while on a rescue mission several months later, when his plane experienced a mechanical failure and crashed over the Pacific, killing eight of the eleven passengers aboard.
After enduring a shark-and-hunger-ravaged 47 days adrift with his two surviving crew mates (one of whom died while at sea), Zamperini was captured by the Japanese Navy and thrown in one of the country’s notorious prison camps, where he was brutally tortured for over three years before gaining his freedom at war’s end. Haunted by his mistreatment at the hands of a sadistic prison guard named Mutsuhiro “The Bird” Watanabe and suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, Zamperini became a born-again Christian after attending a crusade led by televangelist Billy Graham, who later helped him to establish a successful career as a motivational speaker.
Astonishingly enough, Zamperini may actually live to see his story play out on the big screen – he turned 96 earlier this year.
Jolie made her directorial debut on last year’s Bosnian war drama “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” which scored mixed reviews and failed to catch on with audiences despite her considerable name value (the film barely managed $300K in its theatrical release). She’ll next be seen in Disney’s revisionist fairy tale retread “Maleficent” as the famed “Sleeping Beauty” villainess of the title.
would love to see a movie of this mans life. A story that needs to be told
Cant wait … Louie sounds like a true hero
but why AJ…just hope she doesn’t mess it up
I am so glad that they are turning this amazing story into a movie. People should hear this story. It is my favorite book. I couldn’t put it down for a whole week. I reread this book so many times. It is informative and interesting.
This incredible mans story cannot be given the powerful voice it deserves by Jolie. While she is a big name, it is not for her abilities despite her passion for giving. While admirable, it saddens me that a B-rated actor and director is being given this opportunity.
My feelings exactly!!!
After seeing the completed and now finished trailer, I think you will regret your words. As they say, don’t judge a book by its cover. I think Angelina Jolie’s movie will move you in every way. I’m not into war movies but after seeing this trailer on the Today show this morning, I plan on watching this movie… making sure to bring a box of tissue… And definitely will be getting when it is released on DVD.
This story needs to be told and the hollywood elite needs to hear it too, along with our country. It is about FORGIVENESS, PERSERVERENCE AND HOPE. Our country has lost large portions of these traits and character attributes.
Angelina, please keep it true to what healed this man… at a Billy Graham crusade down on Hope street in LA, Zamperini invited Jesus Christ into his heart and from that day forward he was a new creation.
I agree wholeheartedly and will be praying that the true point of this story gets told. It’s ironic how so much of Hollywood and the rest of our country is so pulled into stories of God’s grace and love, and yet never acknowledge His part in them or Him at all for that matter. We are so awful to Him and yet He was crucified for us. What an amazing, loving God! So many people have come to accept and live for Christ after hearing Louie’s story. What a potentially great blessing this movie could be!
Would love to see my favorite book of all time come to the big screen. But seriously???? AJ???? Why???? She doesn’t have the track record or successful résumé needed as a director Of this type of film. Whoever made the choice is wrong!!! There are so many directors that they could have chosen that would do much better of a job which this film DESERVES. They sold out way too short and am very disappointed. Typical Hollywood.
What a waste.
I just finished reading the book…and was so moved by this man’s story. It is definitely movie material. It’s a story of great courage, resilience of the human spirit, and conquering the inner man through the power of Jesus Christ. I appreciate Angelena’s feelings that this story should be made into a movie. I believe it will be one of her most awesome accomplishments.
This will be a must see for all Americans, to honor Louie’s sacrifice for this country…
I just finished reading Unbroken at 1:30 am last night! I was riveted and couldn’t get to sleep some nights,because Zamperini’s true story is so remarkable.I think it will make an incredible WWII movie, showing a side of the war we aren’t exposed to as much…The Nazis and their concentration camps were terrible; these Japanese camps were equally appalling and inhumane. We don’t hear this story as often…And it needs to be told and remembered. Louis Zamperini is an amazing survivor. That he could forgive his tormentors is even more amazing. What an outstanding human being!
Such an incredible man, truly a case of life being much more harrowing than fiction. He’s a real hero and inspiration!
I’m so anxious to see this beautiful story of faith, courage, and will told on the big screen! I think Angelina Jolie will do it justice! She has extreme empathy that not all directors possess. I think that will play a big role in this.
I recall a casting professional recommending the book, “Unbroken,” as inspirational account of a family friend’s life. Who are your top 3 picks to play Zamperini?
Can’t wait!! As soon as I read 100 pages, I knew this would make a great movie. And I finished the book in one day, just couldn’t stop. And you couldn’t find a better person than Jolie to get this film made.
I just heard about this book today at Athens church. I cried with tears of joy. I actually witnessed mr zamperini read his letter to the congregation that is written in the book. What an amazing man. You must read the book. I hope AJ does it justice. This story has a lot of come to Jesus storytelling. Let it shine please Hollywood otherwise it will be in vain!!
There is too much to this man’s life to be glossed over in a 2 or 3 hour movie. Make it two parts, part I leading up to the Green Hornet Crash and Part II the remainder of Louis’ life (to the present).
However, this is too big and important a project to be directed by a novice!
Agree on both parts. It’s an epic story. Needs to be told like Saving Private Ryan or Shindler’s List.
Would love to see Louie’s story in a movie, I just finished the book, which was fantastic. I am puzzled by the choice of director, though. I hope she does Louie’s story justice.
Who would play Louis Zamperini?
I would love to see someone new in the role of Louis
I just finished reading this true story and it was unbelievable! All the torture he went through was so sad. At parts, I cried. While reading this story my mind was there with Louie and I could picture everything that was happening. I hope everything in the book goes into the movie plus more. Whoever directs this movie, I don’t care but it is a story that must be seen and not forgotten.
The story of Louis Zamperini is a story of WWII that must told. I saw a clip of that story on the Military Channel today and, having read the book, agree that it is the most riveting story of that great war. I’ve felt for a long time that it would be made into a movie and am thrilled it is about to happen.
The thrust of the story, though, is Louis’ acceptance of Christ in his life, his very reluctance to make that decision, why he made it and how it changed his life. So much of his story reflects his determination and passion for life before his conversion experience and, thus, the peace and joy since. (About a year ago he was scheduled to give his motivational presentation at a large church in Northern California but, unfortunately, broke his leg a few days earlier. Think about cancelling? Wrong! He appeared anyway in a wheel chair no less! I know for a fact that many, many people were truly blessed and lives were changed.)
As to Angelina Jolie directing, I think I would prefer someone who would present the Christian viewpoint with much more understanding.
Angelina will come into her own with directing she has a life time of experience. This story sounds like an awesome meaningful second film to work on, I will be very interested to see on both counts…
I hope Angelina and whatever film studio finances this is true to the story. She’ll never have an easier story in which to hit it out of the park. There are a lot of themes that need to be told. “There’s no such thing as a bad kid” (aka “Boys Town’) – His brother guided him on the right path in youth, Pleading/Bargaining with God on the raft (“It’s a Wonderful Life”), Perseverance, Faith (in God & himself), strength of community (Prisoners), etc. Most Hollywood films like to downplay the power of God, the call to Discipleship we all have, and the call to love your enemies (forgiveness). If she doesn’t capture the pleading with God, and his conversion, then I’ll be disappointed, but I know directors aren’t always given free reign by the studios. It may still make good cinema, but there’s no story if Louie had not changed his life since he was on a self destruct path, and Louie would not have lived long enough for Laura Hillenbrand to tell this fabulous story. My best to you Angelina – I have faith in you!
i have read the book and would love to see the movie hopefully before Louis is gone, it is an incredible story that needs to be told, i have told many of my freinds and family about the book they have also bought the book and read it
this story needs to be told either on the big screen or as a mini series