Angelina Jolie to team up with Brad Pitt on her next directorial venture

When Angelina Jolie made her directorial debut in 2011 with the Bosnian War romance “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” reviews were middling to respectable, though the film was still dismissed by many critics as a sort of noble vanity project. (The Golden Globe voters didn't help it much by handing it a shamelessly celebrity-courting Best Foreign Language Film nod.) But Jolie — as in pretty much all her ventures — is proving herself to be pretty serious about her directing career.
Later this year, she'll deliver the Christmastime WWII biopic “Unbroken”: scripted by the Coen Brothers, starring red-hot up-and-comer Jack O'Connell, and presently being touted as a major Oscar prospect for Universal Pictures. And whether that pans out or not, she's already got a third directorial venture in the works: Deadline reports that she's in talks to film an original screenplay she's written herself, with an eye to star in it opposite partner in crime Brad Pitt.
No other details are available at this stage — and no distributor has been set — but this promises to be a pretty big deal. Jolie and Pitt may be the premier celebrity power couple of the day — a sort of less tempestuous Taylor-and-Burton pairing — but haven't collaborated on screen since the project that united them in the first place, 2005's action comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” If “Unbroken” makes a legit filmmaker of Jolie, that'll only heighten the stakes. Pitt, of course, now has an Oscar for behind-the-camera work, having co-produced “12 Years a Slave”; I'm sure they'd like matching ones eventually.
Are you eager to see Jolie and Pitt on screen together? And do you think she could be the real deal as a writer-director? Tell us in the comments.
Does Jolie’s gender dictate a lot of your hope for her success as a filmmaker? I know you want Hollywood to take more chances on women behind the camera. And you’re easily upset at the lack of female directed titles in whatever film festival you’re covering.
Sasha Stone, is that you?
Well, yes and no. Yes, when the industry is still as demographically imbalanced as it is, success for any female filmmaker — particularly in the mainstream sphere — is heartening. On the other hand, Jolie has more than just a uterus to bring to the table.
I miss Jolie as an actress. She was never a favorite. I preferred her celebrity and kookiness over her chops as a dramatic performer. But her absence from the movies is felt when I see Brad being proactive in leading auteur vehicles while Angie is happy to pass them up.
I hate, hate it when people use genitalia to refer to someone’s gender in general. It just seems so needlessly crude. Phrases like “not a lot of vaginas here” or “sausage fest.” Even been hearing this on the Sunday news shows lately. I know this kind of terminology is often used by feminists, but seriously, just consider how it sounds. Angelina Jolie’s uterus doesn’t need to come up in conversation here.
Nothing crude about genitalia — they are what they are. Still, I was using the term in this context to denote how gender can be treated as a token factor in these discussions.
You’re a smart Guy, Lodge, and your vocabulary is better than this. I understand the intent of course, but there are much more respectful ways to refer to a person’s gender. It’s counter intuitive to say the least. And even if you’re a progressive about body parts, it is crude; it’s a matter of privacy not to discuss someone’s uterus in this kind of context. Surprised and disappointed that your ears don’t pick that up.
I have to agree with John G. here, Guy. I think it just furthers the misconception that gender has anything at all to do with one’s anatomy.
On another note – I wish Jolie would act some more. Although I am glad to see her take her directorial career so seriously.
While I appreciate the support, that’s actually quite different from what I was saying, and I think we would likely disagree on that point.
