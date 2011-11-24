Angelina Jolie’s ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ gets a bloody romantic poster

Is “In the Land of Blood and Honey” really an awards player? That remains to be seen, but FilmDistrict is providing Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut with a prestige release to make Madonna (aka “W.E” helmer) envy. The mini-major already made noise by deciding to release the drama in the native Bosnian language of the film’s characters and setting (although it’s know officially called Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian (Bosanski/Hrvatski/Srpski)). Joust in case, Jolie shot each scene in English, but the studio and Jolie felt it was better served in Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian. The studio has also released a trailer which shows that Jolie may have more cinematic talent than many would have believed (she also has sole credit on the picture’s screenplay). Now, a striking and iconic poster for “Blood” has hit the web and it should absolutely draw moviegoers attention. And, considering the lack of star power in front of the screen, that’s a very good thing.

“In the Land of Blood and Honey” debuts in limited release on Dec. 23.

