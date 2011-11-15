Angelina Jolie’s new film poised to irk moviegoers who hate subtitles

Though an English-language trailer for the film was released just last month, it appears U.S. audiences are in for a more “authentic” experience when they sit down to watch Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut “In the Land of Blood and Honey” in theaters come December. That’s because distributor FilmDistrict has decided to release the film, which is set during the Bosnian War, in the country’s native language (now dubbed Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, or BHS) for its Stateside run (i.e. the film will have subtitles).

Though Jolie filmed two versions of the movie, one in English and one in the Bosnian language, the studio ultimately went with the actress/director’s preference for the latter.

“I”m honored that FilmDistrict has chosen to release the film in the United States in the original BHS-language version,” Jolie said in a statement. “It was always my hope that U.S. audiences would have the opportunity to experience this version.”

“In the Land of Blood and Honey” centers on Danijel (Goran Kostic) and Ajla (Zana Marjanovic), a Bosnian couple who end up on opposite sides of the conflict and begin to question their relationship amid the horrors of war. 

As noted by Deadline, which broke the story, the English-language version may still see theatrical release in other English-speaking territories outside the U.S., and possibly in the film’s Stateside VOD run and on DVD.

What are your thoughts on the studio’s decision? Would you prefer to see the English-language version instead, or do you think it will work better in the Bosnian language?

“In the Land of Blood and Honey” hits theaters on December 23rd.

