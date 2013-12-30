Angelina Taylor: The art of old movie star and new movie star hybrids

#James Dean #Robert Pattinson
12.30.13 5 years ago

Is Angelina Jolie the modern version of Elizabeth Taylor? And is Robert Pattinson our James Dean? An artist named George Chamoun seems to think so. For his “Iconatomy” series, George created photo portraits combining an old movie star with a new one, offering visual commentary on our cultural need to find modern equivalents of the classics. And the results are pretty stunning.

Liz Taylor and Angelina Jolie:

James Dean and Robert Pattinson:

Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Portman:

Cary Grant and George Clooney:

Marilyn Monroe and Scarlett Johansson:

(via Flavorwire)

