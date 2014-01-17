‘Angry Birds’ heading to comics

#Star Wars
and 01.17.14 5 years ago

(CBR) “Angry Birds,” Rovio Entertainment”s blockbuster mobile game turned multimedia sensation, will continue its global conquest of pop culture in June, when IDW Publishing launches a comics adaptation by such creators as Jeff Parker and Paul Tobin.

“We”re very happy to be in business with Rovio on “Angry Birds” comics,” IDW Editor-in-Chief Chris Ryall said in a statement. “Rovio has taken what was once a captivating game and built it into an interesting world filled with interesting and, uh, feathered characters who will make a perfect addition to our growing line of fun, all-ages comics.”

Debuting in December 2009 as a simple mobile game in which players use a slingshot to launch birds at pigs,”Angry Birds” soon spawned sequels, including two “Star Wars” crossovers, and a “Bad Piggies” spinoff, and expanded to consoles. As if 2 billion downloads weren”t enough evidence of the property”s success, it has also branched out into toys and animated television, with a feature film in development.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSANGRY BIRDSBad PiggiesIDWStar Wars

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP