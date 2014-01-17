‘Angry Birds’ heading to comics

(CBR) “Angry Birds,” Rovio Entertainment”s blockbuster mobile game turned multimedia sensation, will continue its global conquest of pop culture in June, when IDW Publishing launches a comics adaptation by such creators as Jeff Parker and Paul Tobin.

“We”re very happy to be in business with Rovio on “Angry Birds” comics,” IDW Editor-in-Chief Chris Ryall said in a statement. “Rovio has taken what was once a captivating game and built it into an interesting world filled with interesting and, uh, feathered characters who will make a perfect addition to our growing line of fun, all-ages comics.”

Debuting in December 2009 as a simple mobile game in which players use a slingshot to launch birds at pigs,”Angry Birds” soon spawned sequels, including two “Star Wars” crossovers, and a “Bad Piggies” spinoff, and expanded to consoles. As if 2 billion downloads weren”t enough evidence of the property”s success, it has also branched out into toys and animated television, with a feature film in development.