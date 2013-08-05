Just look at this Animal Collective music video

Animal Collective have been out of the news in the past few months, as their last major band announcement was to axe a good number of their tour dates due to band member Avey Tare’s “intense case of strep throat.” The electronic noise-makers are readying to hit the road again soon, though, and have dropped a new music video to help promote the stint and their wildly variant new album “Centipede Hz.”

“Monkey Riches” was one of the more likeable tracks from the 2012 set, in that it has this beautifully glitchy, extremely ornery climax that cascades double, with the bouncy balls of Avey’s voice wedging itself between galling bass and technical loops that will leave your eyes, head and hand spinning (counter-clockwise). Y’know, like rope.

That’s the only metaphor you can really attach to the magic-led fable that is the music video for “Monkey Riches.” And old man — lets call him Gichel Mondry — tries to teach his young student his skills, mocking him while his young nurse watches on. Ultimately, 2/3 of the group ends up down a well, there’s a rope monster, some psychedelia and an inspired color palate to remind you that you haven’t slipped into the other batsh*t insane video we posted today.

Animal Collective’s new tour dates are below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sept. 6 – Portland, OR @ MusicFest NW

Sept. 7 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

Sept. 9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sept. 14 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

Oct. 16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Festival

Oct. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

Oct. 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

Oct. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit

Oct. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ 930 Club

Dec. 2 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

Dec. 4 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

Dec. 5 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Dec. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

