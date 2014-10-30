Anita Sarkeesian Explains ‘GamerGate’ to a Confused Stephen Colbert

#Stephen Colbert
10.30.14 4 years ago

Anita Sarkeesian, whose video blog “Feminist Frequency” and YouTube series “Tropes Vs. Women in Video Games” have explored the often dubious roles of female characters in video games, appeared on “The Colbert Report” to discuss the, uh, effing terrifying threats women gamers face for having dissenting opinions, wanting change, and pretty much existing in general. Sarkeesian herself had to cancel a planned lecture at Utah State University after that venue received anonymous terrorist threats. 

This violent misogyny is at the center of what's being termed GamerGate, and Stephen Colbert invited Sarkeesian to his show to discuss the roles of women both as players of video games and as playable characters in video games.

At first Colbert's contrarian, nyah-nyah approach on this topic wasn't working for me, but eventually he earned some good laughs as Sarkeesian dutifully offered up great insight. Love when he says, “Do you hear all that applause for a male-dominated space?” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGS#gamergateANITA SARKEESIANcolbert reportSTEPHEN COLBERT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP