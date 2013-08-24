Anna Gunn: “Breaking Bad” fans have transferred their hatred of Skyler White to me

Writing in a New York Times Op-Ed, Gunn explains: “At some point on the message boards, the character of Skyler seemed to drop out of the conversation, and people transferred their negative feelings directly to me. The already harsh online comments became outright personal attacks. One such post read: ‘Could somebody tell me where I can find Anna Gunn so I can kill her?’ Besides being frightened (and taking steps to ensure my safety), I was also astonished: how had disliking a character spiraled into homicidal rage at the actress playing her?” PLUS: How Hank could put away Walter White, and “Breaking Bad’s” science consultant explains why pure meth isn’t really blue.



Report: “Hell’s Kitchen” winner loses head chef job after testing positive for cocaine

Ja’Nel Witt, who was crowned winner last month, won’t become head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Vegas restaurant but she’ll get to keep her $250,000 salary.

MTV’s VMAs is stuck in a midlife crisis

Older viewers are tuning in for “dangerous” acts, but none of the current acts scream “danger.” PLUS: How the VMAs died, why the VMAs is the perfect awards show, what it’s like to be a VMA writer, and how will Brooklyn impact this year’s show?

Lea Michele wears a “Finn” necklace to “Glee” set

This week, she’s filming the Cory Monteith tribute episode.



Ian Somerhalder: “I’m not thrilled” to see a “Vampire Diaries” spinoff

“I’m a selfish actor,” says Somerhalder, who doesn’t want to see some of the best “Vampire” characters moving on to “The Originals.”

Angie Harmon breaks down in tears at Lee Thompson Young’s memorial service

Young’s “Rizzoli & Isles” came out for the service at Paramount Studios, where the show is filmed.



Les Miles, LSU’s head college football coach, nearly starred in “Ghost Shark”

The grass-acting coach was supposed to play the mayor in the Syfy film — until Hurricane Isaac delayed production. PLUS: “Ghost Shark” topped “Sharknado” in its first airing.

Aasif Mandvi joins “Us & Them”

The former “Daily Show” star will recur as Alexis Bledel’s best friend’s “bedroom Beezlebub.” PLUS: Warren Kole joins “Person of Interest.”

David Hasselhoff sorry a store clerk was wounded trying to save his Cumberland Farms sign

“I am shocked & truly saddened about the Cumberland farms store clerk tragedy,” The Hoff wrote on Twitter.

Mandy Patinkin: “I behaved abominably” on “Chicago Hope”

The “Homeland” star talks about his contentious past on shows like “Chicago Hope” and “Criminal Minds” — and why he’s different on “Homeland.” “One of the greatest gifts that ‘Homeland’ has given me is it’s affirming on a daily basis. I’m always with the script, walking around with this stuff 24/7, so my head’s in a good place,” he says.



“Judge Judy” stages a flash mob

Dozens of Judy clones in black robes celebrated Season 18.



Who should star in the “Reality Bites” TV show?

Shailene Woodley in Winona Ryder’s role?

Why Screech should win “Celebrity Big Brother”

Turns out Dustin Diamond has a small following in the UK from “Saved by the Bell” reruns.



Rockmund Dunbar heads to “The Mentalist,” Jaime Ray Newman to “Mind Games”

Dunbar’s three-episode arc on the CBS drama could end up becoming permanent.

“NCIS: LA” celebrates 100 episodes

See the cake made in honor of the 100th episode, which began filming this week.



“Revolution” nabs Jim Beaver

The guest casting will reunite Beaver with “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke.

Fox Sports 1 seems to prefer hiring blonde females

The new sports cable network is apparently using the Fox News model in its hiring of female talent.

“Jersey Shore” alum Deena Cortese launching a singing career

“I’m just doing this for myself, I’m giving it a shot. I’m going for it. I’m excited,” she says in a newly posted YouTube video.

Ryan Murphy: “I’ve always been obsessed with main titles”

The “American Horror Story” mastermind explains the “art form” of his opening title sequences.

Saturday TV has become “ladies night”

Saturday nights have become the home to TV movies, and more than likely they are geared toward women.

“Project Runway” has got its groove back

Why this is the comeback season for the Lifetime reality show.



Richard Simmons finds new life on the Internet

The 65-year-old “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” has begun to take advantage of the web and its viral possibilities, including making a music video called “Hair Do.”

Ryan Seacrest sells late comedienne’s sitcom script to NBC

“Me and My Needs” is based on the life of Judy Toll, who died in 2002 of cancer.



“Super Fun Night” stages a “Bridesmaids” reunion

Matt Lucas will reunite with Rebel Wilson on the ABC comedy.